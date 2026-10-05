4 Questions Timberwolves Must Answer in First Preseason Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally play basketball again, as the preseason begins on Monday with a road showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. It may just be a preseason game, but there are still plenty of storylines to see play out and questions to get answered.

Here are four burning questions facing the Timberwolves ahead of the 2026-27 NBA preseason opener.

1. How does the new starting lineup fit together?

Following a season of stagnation, the Timberwolves starting lineup looks much different than it did a year ago. The change came both by choice, when the Wolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid for LaMelo Ball, and forced upon them by the injury to Donte DiVincenzo.

Heading into Minnesota's preseason opener, there are two pairings of players whose fit will define Minnesota's 2026-27 season.

The first is Anthony Edwards next to his new running mate and point guard, Ball. In many ways, these two players will define this era of Timberwolves basketball. How well they fit together will determine whether or not this Wolves team can compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.

Monday night in Milwaukee will be the first chance to see Edwards and Ball next to each other in a live game. It will be incredibly interesting to see how Ball's playmaking and shooting gravity make the game easier for Edwards, and how the two players split the theoretical usage pie.

The second duo to watch is Jonathan Kuminga and Rudy Gobert. The Wolves had spacing issues with Randle next to Gobert, and Kuminga presents some of the same challenges. The preseason opener will be the first chance for Kuminga to dispel that narrative.

Since signing with Minnesota has said all the right things about focusing on defense and rebounding. The words are a great start, but he will need to follow them with actions to be successful in the Wolves' new starting lineup.

Timberwolves fans won't have to wait long to see these two pairings, as head coach Chris Finch told the media after training camp practice that the starters will be playing Monday and will get a good amount of playing time.

2. Is Joan Beringer ready for a 15 minute per night role?

Since drafting him with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves have been talking up Joan Beringer both publicly and privately as much as one team can. The defensive ability stands out, but the Wolves feel he has significant upside as an offensive player as well.

With Randle and Reid no longer on the roster, the Wolves have carved out an everynight role for Beringer with about 12 to 18 minutes available each game. The preseason game against the Bucks will be the first opportunity to see whether Beringer is ready for such a role.

On defense, Beringer will need to defend without fouling while increasing his defensive rebounding instincts. On offense, Beringer will likely have the opportunity to throw down lobs from Ball and others, but will need to find ways to avoid becoming a spacing liability without a three-point shot.

3. What does Trey Lyles look like back in the NBA?

Before the Wolves signed Kuminga, Trey Lyles was in line for a large role in Minnesota. The Wolves were without a traditional power forward on the roster and Lyles's quality three-point shot would have been a great fit next to Gobert and the rest of the starting unit.

Now, his path to playing time is a lot more murky. The Wolves' starting five is set, and Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr., and the aforementioned Beringer are all solidified above Lyles in the rotation. Add in Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland, and that is potentially 10 players above Lyles in the pecking order.

Before playing in Europe last season, Lyles played 10 seasons in the NBA. He has proven his ability to provide quality NBA rotation minutes, but does a year away from the league mean he can no longer play at that level? The game Monday in Milwaukee is the first data point to answer that question.

For Lyles to see consistent playing time, he will need to shoot the lights out from the corner, grab a whole bunch of defensive rebounds, and provide quality defense against opposing big men.

4. Does Cody Williams still have upside?

During his media availability after practice on Saturday, Edwards was asked which player had impressed him the most so far in training camp. Edwards responded immediately with "Cody Williams."

“I just love his defensive instincts," Edwards elaborated. "I think he can be really good in the NBA. His care factor gotta go up a little more, just showing it. Everyone knows he cares; it’s just showing it. You get a stop, let somebody know about it. That’s all I want from him."

Other than that man, he brings intensity every day. His defense is incredible. Knowing when to get into guys, knowing when the screen comes to get up, his hands, knowing when to foul, when not to foul. I think he can be really good. Anthony Edwards on Cody Williams

Edwards has been known to hype up his teammates, but not when they don't deserve it. Edwards isn't one to blow smoke up someone just to make them feel better, but when a teammate performs well or he sees something in them, he'll let them know.

Williams may have been a throw-in to the Josh Green-John Konchar deal, but he still possesses upside as the former tenth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. While his first two seasons with the Utah Jazz did not go according to plan, a change of scenery to a team actually trying to win basketball games may be greatly beneficial.

It will be compelling to see if Williams is able to take the quality practice reps and translate them over to the preseason beginning Monday against the Bucks.

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