LaMelo Ball's First Days With Wolves Are Reason for Even More Hope

LaMelo Ball had a first day of school on Tuesday.

Not really doing much related to he'll be doing the rest of the year, taking some photos in new clothes, the parallels are actually pretty similar if you think about it.

But in terms of meeting new friends, that process has already started. After getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in late June, Ball joined his new team on a trip to Paris arranged by Rudy Gobert.

It takes more than one trip over a few days to get to know your teammates and feel comfortable as one of the primary offensive options and an assumed leader of the team. Over the years, newly acquired players have taken months to get used to the locker room and play style.

But for Ball, he will be dictating it. And when asked if there is anyone he has sought out to get to know better specifically, his answer was very concise.

"Honestly, with my game [getting to know people] kinda just happens for real," he said in front of a packed room of reporters.

Easy enough. Frankly, it's hard to argue with that, and no one else that went before him or after did.

"He brings a joy to the game, always fun to be around" Head Coach Chris Finch said. "He's got a fast chemistry with everybody, and I think we're getting him at the right time."

Increasing their rate of pace last season to 12th in the league, Ball's ability to score at an elite level paired with his unselfishness and ability to play fast will notably take his new team up a notch. Perhaps most benefitted by that will be the franchise player, who attempted to assume the role of point guard last season to intermittent success.

"I feel like i'm a natural two guard," Anthony Edwards said behind a smile, harkening back to his point guard responsibilities last season in which he found himself frustrated at times. "I never thought I could develop any point guard skills...Finchy harps on me to pass the ball, but now we got LaMelo, so I'm lucky."

It's not that Edwards won't ever bring the ball up the floor; that in itself will be a certainty. Only this season, there won't be as much pressure to initiate the offense and zip the ball around the floor. An additional ball-stopping forward in Julius Randle will also not be positioning himself on the blocks looking for higher volumes of isolation.

"He's a 6'7 point guard who's pass-first, and we all know how much he can score the ball," Edwards added about his new backcourt running mate. Beaming with excitement, the thought of Ball running the floor alongside him and taking facilitation responsibility off of his plate would have him sold even before an introduction.

Rudy Gobert is another story. A lob threat that has never been fully taken advantage of Gobert, and Edwards seemed to speak different dialects of the same language on the offensive end. Instead of trying to sync up, he would fall into a trademark stepback three pointer, while Gobert was left looking for the rebound.

Also having issues with catching the ball, the Wolves incumbent center has never fully found his groove on that end in Minnesota. Fourth on the team in minutes per game, he was 10th in passes received per game.

"I think LaMelo is one of the best passers in this league, and one of the best creators...expecially for big men," Gobert said. "I think he's definitely going to bring something to our group that we need - pace, creation, and just having the ball moving."

If his outgoing and free-wheeling personality didn't count for anything, Ball represents something important for this team on the heels of last year; a pressure release valve. Both on and off the court, whether fending off double teams, moving the ball, or bringing a streak of fun to lifting weights and shootaround that was absent, and felt laborious last season.

As for his game being the best way for him to meet his teammates, it's sure made a hell of a first impression so far.

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