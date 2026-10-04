Anthony Edwards Isn't Thinking About Winning MVP (and That's Good)

Last year, Anthony Edwards knew what he needed to do to be the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

“We’ve got to win,” Edwards said at last year’s media day (h/t SneakerReporter). “All MVPs win at a high level and average a whole bunch of points. Yeah, I think that is the main recipe: win and average a whole bunch of points.”

Anthony Edwards was in mid-season form with his Media Day Interview.



Spoke about what an MVP like season could look like, studying MJ’s game, and his favorite Timberwolves player 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Tc2YYZL4A — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) September 29, 2025

After finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting in each of the previous two seasons, there appeared to be a part of Edwards that wanted to achieve that goal last year. Which high-level player wouldn’t?

Edwards has the raw talent and ability to rise in clutch moments to win that award. But before he can, Edwards still must take a step forward. Even one of his teammates believes he might be able to do that as early as this season.

That said...

Anthony Edwards is focused on one thing, and one thing only

Edwards is not thinking about his own accolades.

“For myself, man, I really don’t have any individual expectations,” Edwards said during Monday’s media day. “I just want to win. Whatever that looks like. Whatever it takes.”

Edwards is entering his seventh year in the NBA. He has been on two runs to the Conference Finals and has played in 52 playoff games. Along the way, Edwards has delivered countless performances that have earned him mid-game MVP chants (h/t ESPN's Ben Golliver), both at Target Center and on the road.

MVP chants for Anthony Edwards in Denver pic.twitter.com/BU1s7gM0nf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2024

It's when those chants echo through an arena that Edwards truly does look like a player capable of hoisting the Michael Jordan Trophy. It’s when those chants echo that Edwards is scoring with an unstoppable force that fills the box score and shows just how talented he is.

Edwards has always relished the moments when he has 40-plus points, hits a clutch basket, and hypes up the fans around him. Finishing games with a high point total used to matter more to Edwards than it does now. Last season, his mindset when playing against bad teams was to score a career high. Even earlier in his career, those performances signaled to Edwards that he had a good game.

But entering this season, Edwards’ criteria for a successful personal performance have shifted.

“When I was younger, it used to be how many points I had,” Edwards said at media day. “Now, I look at the plus-minus when I was on the floor. And really just about how good I was playing defense that night.”

Anthony Edwards used to think a good game for himself meant scoring a ton of points. But as he has matured, his criteria for a successful personal performance have shifted. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Edwards believes the pace at which he had to bring the ball up the floor and act as a point guard over the last two seasons hampered his defense because he was using more energy on offense than he was used to. But now with LaMelo Ball at his side, Edwards expects his defense to improve.

The Wolves have long seen Edwards as a player who can become the best in the world. Every move Tim Connelly makes is with his superstar in mind. But Connelly believes Edwards must improve on defense to be the best and win an MVP award.

“He’s got to be a two-way player,” Connelly said at media day. “He’s got to be elite on both ends. He’s shown the ability to be, I think, the best on-ball perimeter defender in the NBA … Do we think it has to be 48 minutes of elite play on both ends? Is that unrealistic? Probably. But do we think he can be the most impactful perimeter defender in the league? Absolutely.”

Connelly agrees with Edwards that having Ball next to him in the backcourt will help Edwards be a better, more consistent defender than he was last season. Pairing Ball next to Edwards will also probably give Minnesota’s superstar his best chance at winning MVP, even if he isn’t thinking about it.

Year 7 may be Edwards’s MVP season

Jaden McDaniels, who entered the NBA with Edwards in 2020, sees his running mate taking a meaningful step forward on offense.

“It’s going to be hard to guard him now because you can’t load up on him and trap him,” McDaniels said at media day. “I feel like him coming down pindowns where he already has that head of steam. It’s going to be hard to guard him. It’s already hard to guard him without it. I’m just excited for him. I’m just excited for him. It’s year seven; this could be an MVP year for him.”

Jaden McDaniels is excited for the season Anthony Edwards will have this year. McDaniels thinks this might be the season Edwards wins MVP. That is certainly possible. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To win MVP, a player must be great on a game-to-game basis. No matter what the defense tries to do to detract from that greatness, it doesn't work. That is what Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done over the last two years and what Edwards must do to win MVP.

Edwards has already shown growth in passing out of double teams. But when teams defend him as aggressively as the Spurs did in the playoffs last year, Edwards’s scoring disappears, and he makes quick passes near the half-court line. But with Ball next to him, teams will be hard-pressed to double-team Edwards as aggressively as before.

The dynamic scoring and passing nature of Ball should be able to unlock Edwards’ offense to become great. And when that happens, Edwards can make a legit run at MVP. Not finishing top ten in voting, but within the top three.

But he isn’t focused on that right now, and that is a good thing.

The Wolves probably don’t need Edwards to be the MVP to reach their goals. They have a deep team with plenty of on-ball scoring. What the Wolves need from Edwards instead is a greater focus on the smaller things, such as consistently defending at a high level and improving his effectiveness against double teams. If he can excel at those small aspects, they could add up to one much bigger—an MVP championship trophy presentation in May.

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