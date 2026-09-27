Best Trait Each New Timberwolves Player Brings to Training Camp

With media day on Monday, September 28th, the Minnesota Timberwolves have all but locked 17 of the 18 spots on their roster. Three starters will return, as will six players off the bench and all three of their two-way contract players.

That leaves five new pieces joining the Wolves as locks to make the roster before camp. LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga will likely join the starting unit. Meanwhile, Trey Lyles, Cody Williams, and Isaish Evans will be competing for playing time and minutes on a deep Minnesota team. With training camp around the corner, it's time to evaluate what each new player brings to the Wolves in terms of their best skill.

LaMelo Ball: Playmaking

Ball’s playmaking ability is his best asset in coming to the Wolves. Whether it's scoring in isolation or passing the basketball. Ball averaged 2.3 isolation plays per game for the Charlotte Hornets in 2025-26 and scored an efficient 0.96 points per possession, 0.2 points better than Julius Randle (on 3.4 attempts) last season. Matching similar production to Randle on fewer isolated plays should mesh well with Anthony Edwards, especially if he continues his heavy isolation style (6.2 attempts per game).

Ball, as a passer, adds to his individual scoring ability as a playmaker. Ball averaged 7.1 assists last season, which amounted to a 38.4% assist percentage. This ranked seventh in the NBA among players who played over 50 games and was just 0.3 percentage points behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers. The upside of his passing plus the isolation scoring should result in a playmaking boon for the Wolves this season that they haven't seen in recent seasons.

Jonathan Kuminga: Three-point defense

Kuminga's best skill coming into the season is a little more nuanced. He's known for his isolation scoring prowess; however, his 0.76 points per isolation suggests this is not an above-average skill for him. His 33.3% three-point shooting from a season ago suggests he is not the strongest shooter, and his 23.5% catch-and-shoot three-point statistic further drives that thought home.

Defensively, though, is where Kuminga's true skill shines. Across his 36 games last year, he held opponents to shooting just 32.1% from distance. His ability to switch onto guards shone as he held them to 30.0% from three.

He also showcased his ability to switch onto larger centers, holding them to just 22.2%. Even in his primary matchup against forwards, he still held them to a below-league-average 36.5% shooting from three. His ability to switch onto anyone and guard them effectively to force tough threes should fit perfectly with theWolves's defense centered around Rudy Gobert's rim deterrence.

Trey Lyles: Staying power

Now, Lyles may not have one clear-cut flashy skill, but he has the ability to continuously find roles for himself across multiple years and teams. In Lyles’ 10 seasons in the league, he's played in 650 games and averaged 18.4 minutes per game.

Veteran big man Trey Lyles will be looking to carve out a role this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes he finds a role on a team that needs shooting, and sometimes it's for rebounding. He's shown the ability to defend at a high level at times and the ability to play smart offensive basketball.

The truth about Lyles is that his best skill is his adaptability and willingness to fit in wherever he is needed. He can start when needed, as he showed in 2019-2020 and 2021-22 with the San Antonio Spurs. He's comfortable coming off the bench and playing spot minutes if needed. One thing is certain about Lyles, though: he will find a role and play minutes for the Wolves this season.

Cody Williams: Potential

Williams is much more of an unknown than any other player joining the team. He has started 62 games for the Utah Jazz since being the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he has struggled mightily to find a foothold in the NBA.

His career shooting percentage is just 41.9%, well below average for a wing in the modern NBA. His career three-point percentage is just 23.7%. It falls short of the league average of 38%. His two assists per game last season at least suggest he can make some passing plays. But his 1.1 turnovers per game show a player who is turnover-prone when making decisions. His offense, to put it bluntly, is a work in progress.

Defense has also been a struggle for Williams. His 6'8 frame and quickness give him a physical advantage, and he has used it, averaging 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game last season. However, players shot 49% on him last season when he was the primary defender and 40.1% from three, meaning his shot contesting was ineffective at times.

All that being said, he did play for a Utah Jazz team the past two years that won just 25 games with him in the lineup. The lack of talent around him could, at least in theory, bring down his counting stats and cause him to struggle on defense.

For the Wolves, the potential of getting a former lottery pick at just 21 years old for nothing this offseason is certainly worth the flyer. If he can carve out a role with the Wolves, it would be a massive boost for a franchise that doesn't have as many young assets.

Isaiah Evans: Defense

Evans earned a reputation at Duke as a shot maker and a microwave. Someone who could come off the bench and hit big shots in big moments. However, when he was drafted, he told reporters he was most excited to meet Jaden McDaniels and pick his brain to get better on the defensive side.

Evans is listed at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and is lightning quick on defense. If he is to settle into a role in his rookie season, it would be more in the defensive Swiss Army knife role. His speed would allow him to guard down to point guards, and his length should allow him to guard forwards in the NBA. With the Wolves full of shot makers, Evans' defensive versatility should be tantalizing for fans.

Five new players on the roster may not seem like a lot, especially given that potentially only three of them will get regular playing time in 2026-27, but after the continuity that was preached prior to last season, it is definitely a change.

Training camp will likely determine where Williams and Evans fit into the Wolves' future plans. But Ball, Kuminga, and Lyles will all be battling for varying roles and opportunities on a team that is deep, talented, and eager to make another deep playoff run.

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