Chris Finch’s Fingerprints Are All Over Timberwolves’ 6-3 Start

The beginning of the Minnesota Timberwolves' season has gone about as well as anyone could have expected. Minnesota has a record of 6-3 and is coming off their best win of the season, in which they dominated the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets.

Diving deeper puts the the Wolves' early-season success into an even better light. All six of their wins have been by double digits, with four being by 20 or more, which has given them the league's best Net Rating. On top of that, their travel schedule has been incredibly difficult, as two of their three losses have come on the second night of a back-to-back.

Much of the credit goes to head coach Chris Finch, who has done an outstanding job getting the absolute most out of his roster, which saw gigantic changes in the offseason and continues to be in flux with players in and out of the lineup.

No Anthony Edwards, No Problem

The elephant in the room is obviously the injury to Anthony Edwards, who is set to miss multiple months following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. While there is still plenty to worry about without Edwards on the floor, Finch has done an outstanding job backfilling for the missing superstar.

The first game without Edwards was rough. The Wolves had no time to practice after the news, and the entire team struggled in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. Since then, they've won three out of four games, including a 26-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

A lot of players needed to shift roles. Ayo Dosunmu joined the starting lineup, LaMelo Ball ascended to become the team's primary scoring option, and, overall, many other players like Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga needed to increase their offensive output.

Without their best player, the Wolves have needed to shift what type of team they are on the fly, and it is a credit to Finch and his staff that they have kept the team playing at a high level after the initial shaky performance.

"We’ve been trying to reinvent ourselves since Anthony went down," Finch said after the team's win over the Rockets. "Every time you get a win like this, it builds confidence in what you’re trying to do."

Newcomers LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga Have Fit In Seamlessly

Even before Edwards went out, the Wolves had a sizable roster shakeup this offseason. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are gone, and in their place are Ball and Kuminga, who are drastically different styles of players.

Both Ball and Kuminga have been valuable players early in the season for the Wolves and, most importantly, have acclimated quickly to the role the Wolves need them to play. Now, with the injury bug hitting the team, both players have molded their games to fit the new situation.

With Edwards in the lineup, Ball looked like the perfect secondary scorer and primary ball-handler the Timberwolves needed. In the Rockets game without Edwards, he carried the team to victory with 12 points in the fourth quarter.

One of Finch's greatest strengths as a coach is the relationships he forms with players. Finch is able to get his players to buy into their role, show them why it is important, and speak frankly about what needs to change if that conversation is needed.

This season, Kuminga is the perfect example of the effect Finch can have on a player. After being cast out by both the Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks, Kuminga is playing the exact role Finch and the Timberwolves need from him as their starting power forward.

"We asked him, when he got here, we knew he needed to be our dirty work guy," Finch explained about Kuminga. "Run the floor, get rebounds, guard at a high level. Just be some connective tissue out there doing all the things that he can do with his physicality, his athleticism."

Kuminga himself echoed much of what Finch expressed, saying, "We have so many people who can put the ball in the hoop. The rest of the jobs, like rebounding, playing hard, defending—it’s right there; why not do it."

Joan Beringer Has Been Given Room to Grow

Finch has unfairly gotten a reputation among a certain sect of Wolves fans that he is unable to develop talent. While that narrative was likely more about the players who are no longer on the team, Joan Beringer is dispelling any narrative that young players cannot succeed and grow with Finch.

Beringer, in his first season with consistent rotation minutes, is thriving as the Wolves' backup center. Beringer's defensive rim protection is as solid as ever, his offensive game and touch around the rim continue to improve quickly, and he has grabbed an astounding 3.6 offensive rebounds per game. Even his fouling issue from the preseason is nowhere to be seen.

Finch and the Timberwolves speak incredibly highly of Beringer, and with this start to the season, everyone can see why. Finch has empowered the 19-year-old big man to thrive in his current role without the fear of being pulled off the court if something goes wrong.

Add it all up, and Finch has done a commendable job with the start of this Timberwolves season. A lot of lesser coaches would have folded after their best player went down after an offseason roster shake-up. Not Finch.

Instead, Finch has his team rolling. Finch has put each of his players in a spot to succeed in their new and evolving roles, and the team continues to win games. Now, they wait for Edwards to make his return. At that point, the sky is the limit.

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