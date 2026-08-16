Continuity vs. Change: Why the Timberwolves' Roster Transformation Will Pay Off

One year ago, the story for the Timberwolves was continuity. After a season that saw the Wolves make their second straight Western Conference Finals, Minnesota brought back its entire starting five with the hope of building on two strong playoff runs.

That continuity quickly turned to complacency. Overconfidence set in too quickly, which led to the doldrums of the regular season setting in far too early, inconsistency of effort and game plan focus night to night, and the team never playing well for more than a week or two at a time.

Despite returning more than 86 percent of the team's minutes played from the previous season, the Timberwolves never hit their stride and finished the season with 49 wins and the sixth seed, both the same numbers as the year prior.

This offseason, Tim Connelly pivoted to a completely new roster. Out went the team's two power forwards, Julius Randle and Naz Reid, and in came former NBA All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. The Wolves did just switch up which players will take the court for them next season, but they are also set up to play a drastically different style.

The impact of change ahead of Timberwolves' 2026-27 season

Just like the Wolves hoped continuity would allow them to build on what the previous season's team accomplished, this year's Timberwolves team expects that the alterations to the roster will break them out of their apathy toward the regular season, most glaringly from Anthony Edwards.

On the flip side, the Wolves need to avoid the pitfalls often associated with large adjustments to the roster. Similar to a roster growing stale from familiarity, a team in flux can struggle to find an identity as the players get used to playing with one another.

Timberwolves HC Chris Finch must establish the team's identity quickly so that no one—especially new arrivals—struggles to fit in. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both continuity and change have their unique set of pros and cons. Last season, the Wolves saw too many of the negatives of running it back, with few of the positives shining through. While the modification of the roster comes with obvious upside, especially in the case of Ball, the downside of being unable to recapture the success of the past three seasons is just as real.

This summer, the Wolves appear up for the challenge of building a cohesive roster with a renewed optimism of chasing the championship right from the start of the season. Edwards and Ball have been in the gym together constantly, as the Wolves' backcourt pair have each spent much of their offseason in Minnesota.

Edwards and Ball also recently put together a team trip to Paris to meet up with Rudy Gobert in his home country. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Edwards and Ball offered to pay for everyone's flight as nearly the entire roster met up together across the pond.

It wasn't just a vacation for the team either, as Gobert facilitated time for the team to get together in the gym for workouts and time together on the court. Gobert posted a clip to his social media showcasing the team's initial work together and the first glimpse of the big man throwing down a lob-dunk from Ball.

In a different universe, this new Wolves roster could have gone its separate ways this summer. As much as we Minnesotans want to vouch for the weather this time of year, it would be understandable if players spent their time at home before returning for training camp in the fall.

The fact that this Timberwolves team didn't do that and has started putting in the work already in August points toward a team being ready for the next step. It also indicates that the Wolves' front office made the correct decision to shake up the roster.

The franchise couldn't take another year of stasis. While making it to the second round of the playoffs and knocking off a player of the caliber of Nikola Jokić would have been a dream come true even a few years ago, the Timberwolves organization is shooting for much more than that now.

Change for the sake of change can be detrimental, but that's not what is going on here in Minnesota. The entire organization, from the front office down to the last player on the roster, seems on board with what is happening, even at the cost of one of the most beloved players in the history of Minnesota Basketball, Naz Reid.

With a renewed sense of zeal and team-wide unity, Edwards, Ball, Gobert and the rest of the new-look Timberwolves seem ready to hit the ground running come Oct. 21 when they open the regular season down on South Beach against the Heat.

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