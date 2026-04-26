Late-Game Scuffle Overshadows Wild Game 4 Between Nuggets and Timberwolves
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A late-game scuffle in Game 4 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets might overshadow what was an all-time moment from Ayo Dosunmu.
Jaden McDaniels decided to go for a layup late in the fourth quarter when Minnesota already sealed the game. Nikola Jokic did not like that move, and he ran at McDaniels, which caused a major scuffle in front of the Wolves' bench.
Jokic and Julius Randle were both ejected from the game. The rule used to be that if you came off the bench, you could be suspended for the next. It will be an interesting situation for the league to review, because Jokic took McDaniels right in front of the Wolves' bench, and the rest of the team didn't have much of a choice.
It will be interesting to see what the league decides to do ahead of Game 5 on Monday night.
This is a developing story.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert