Late-Game Scuffle Overshadows Wild Game 4 Between Nuggets and Timberwolves

A late-game scuffle in Game 4 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets might overshadow what was an all-time moment from Ayo Dosunmu.

JULIUS RANDLE WANTS THE SMOKE WITH JOKIC OMG pic.twitter.com/YnRsvdw3KY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2026

Jaden McDaniels decided to go for a layup late in the fourth quarter when Minnesota already sealed the game. Nikola Jokic did not like that move, and he ran at McDaniels, which caused a major scuffle in front of the Wolves' bench.

Jokic and Julius Randle were both ejected from the game. The rule used to be that if you came off the bench, you could be suspended for the next. It will be an interesting situation for the league to review, because Jokic took McDaniels right in front of the Wolves' bench, and the rest of the team didn't have much of a choice.

It will be interesting to see what the league decides to do ahead of Game 5 on Monday night.

This is a developing story.