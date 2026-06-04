Moving to the East Shouldn't Change the Wolves' Roster-Building Strategy

With expansion teams possible debuting in Seattle and Las Vegas in 2028, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a candidate to move to the Eastern Conference. In fact, NBA insider Brett Siegel is reporting that Minnesota is the "likeliest" team to move from the West to the East when expansion teams debut.

"Although Adam Silver did not specify anything about a team moving from the Western Conference to the Eastern Conference amid potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, the conversation I've had with multiple league personnel is that the Minnesota Timberwolves are the [likeliest]," Siegel reported.

Silver spoke ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday about the league expanding.

“Discussions are ongoing,” Silver said. “I think everyone knows at this point we’re focused on Las Vegas and Seattle. There are multiple groups interested in both cities. We are in discussions with them. The timeline, as I've said before, it's not a foregone conclusion that we will expand either in one city or both cities. But what we've told all interested parties is our anticipation our board will make a decision by the end of this calendar year."

If the Wolves are destined to become an Eastern Conference team, it shouldn't alter their roster-building plans. We know that Timberwolves president Tim Connelly likes the group of players on the roster who are 26 or younger. That includes Anthony Edwards (24), Jaden McDaniels (25), Ayo Dosunmu (26), Naz Reid (26), Terrence Shannon Jr. (25), Julian Phillips (22), Jaylen Clark (24), Joan Beringer (19), and Rocco Zikarsky (19).

Donte DiVincenzo (29), Julius Randle (31), Rudy Gobert (33), and Mike Conley (38) are all being aged out of the long-term plan.

The 2028-29 season is only two years away, meaning the decisions Minnesota makes this summer will still be impactful by the time the Wolves hypothetically debut in the East. Either way, the end goal needs to be creating a roster that can hang with the Spurs and Thunder. Regardless of what happens in the NBA Finals this month, the Spurs and Thunder are built for the long haul. They are both loaded with young talent, and they each have incredible depth at the guards and small forward positions.

The Spurs have De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant. All of them are between 6'3'' and 6'7'', and they can all handle the ball and shoot the three.

The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, and Aaron Wiggins. All of them are between 6'3'' and 6'6'', and they all handle the ball well and shoot it from all over the floor.

The Wolves relied way too much on Edwards, Dosunmu, McDaniels and DiVincenzo, while getting late support from Shannon. The likes of Bones Hyland, Conley, and Clark aren't on the same level as the Spurs and Thunder guards. There's a big difference between having four or five reliable guards and small forwards compared to the Spurs and Thunder having seven or eight.

We know the Wolves are optimistic about signing Dosunmu to an extension, and that TJ Shannon could play quite a bit of point guard next season, but Conley is aging out, and DiVincenzo will miss most of next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. That gives Minnesota three quality guards (Edwards, Dosunmu, Shannon) and one really good small forward (McDaniels).

The mission for Minnesota should be very clear: Go get three or four more guards/small forwards.

If that means Gobert and Randle are goners, then so be it. Naz Reid could slide into a starting power forward role, and the center position can be handed to the 19-year-olds, Beringer and Zikarsky. There's risk involved, but the torch will have to be passed sooner or later.

That's the kind of roster construction that will not only help Minnesota hang with the top teams in the West for two more seasons, but potentially eat the East alive if they make the move in 2028.