Jaden McDaniels could miss first game since 2023

Jaden McDaniels hasn't missed a game due to injury since December 8, 2023. That impressive streak could end on Wednesday night against the Wizards.

McDaniels is questionable for with a left wrist sprain for Minnesota's showdown with Washington. He has played 188 consecutive games since the last time he was out. Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss his eighth straight game due to a left fifth metatarsal bone bruise, according to the team.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Washington:⁰⁰AVAILABLE

DiVincenzo- Face Mask



QUESTIONABLE

McDaniels- Left Wrist Sprain



OUT

Freeman - Two-Way

Shannon Jr - Left Fifth Metatarsal Bone Bruise

Zikarsky - Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 18, 2025

McDaniels is experiecing a breakout in terms of scoring this season with 17.5 points per game, on impressive 55.3/52.1/84.2 shooting splits. He's also averaging 4.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 assists per game.

The Wolves have found their stride with seven wins in their last nine games. They will have a great chance to add another at home against the Wizards, who are 1-12 this season. Early betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook view Minnesota as 15.5-point betting favorites.

