Anthony Edwards is one step closer to returning from injury
Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards has been out since October 26 with a hamstring injury, and he could be making his return to the lineup sooner than later.
Edwards was officially cleared for contact basketball activities on Monday. He is listed as questionable on the initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, implying that he could be closer to a return than originally expected.
When Edwards suffered his injury against the Pacers, the original diagnosis was that he was expected to miss around two weeks. On the conservative side of things, that seemed to put him in line to miss eight games (nine, including his very brief stint before getting hurt against the Pacers) and return on Nov. 14 against the Kings.
Is a return on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden unrealistic? Probably, but his questionable tag does mean he could be close to returning. Minnesota game againt the Knicks is the final contest of a three-game road trip before returning to the Target Center on Friday night against the Jazz. That game feels like a more realistic possibility, otherwise it would be back-to-back road games on Sunday and Monday against Sacremento and then Utah.
The Wolves have held their own without their star guard. A 2-2 record with wins over Charlotte and Brooklyn, and losses against Denver and the Lakers, feels like a decent result. With or without Edwards, they will have a big test against the Knicks, who are also 4-3 this season.
Edwards averaged 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the three games before he suffered his hamstring injury. Getting him back in the lineup would obviously provide a huge boost for Minnesota ahead of a favorable four-game stretch with two games each against Sacramento and Utah.