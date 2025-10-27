Local NBC affiliates to carry 4 Timberwolves games this season
For the second year in a row, Timberwolves fans who don't have access to the myriad of streaming services required to watch most games will get a chance to watch four Wolves games for free on their local NBC affiliate.
On Monday, the Wolves and KARE 11 revealed four games that will be simulcast via FanDuel Sports Network during the 2025-26 season. The four games will also be availble on the smaller market NBC affiilates in Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR), and Mankato (KMNF).
The four-game KARE 11 schedule features:
- Nov. 7: Wolves vs. Utah, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 14: Wolves vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21: Wolves at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
- April 10: Wolves at Houston, 7 p.m.
“As we enter the second year of our over-the-air partnership with KARE 11, our commitment to deepening fan engagement and expanding our regional reach remains stronger than ever,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell.
“We're excited to continue offering free over-the-air access to Timberwolves basketball in partnership with FanDuel Sports Network, giving new audiences across the region a chance to connect with our team.”
KARE 11 was the local home for Timberwolves games from 1992 to 2001.
Minnesota will also be featured nationally on NBC a handful of times this season.
- Jan. 6: Wolves vs. Miami
- Jan. 13: Wolves at Milwaukee
- Feb. 24: Wolves at Portland
- March 10: Wolves at L.A. Lakers
- March 22: Wolves at Boston
- April 7: Wolves at Indiana
The Timberwolves defeated the Pacers 114-110 Sunday night, despite losing Anthony Edwards to an injury. The Wolves said Edwards left the game in the first quarter with tightness in his right hamstring. Head coach Chris Finch didn't have an update on Edwards after the game, so it's unclear if he'll miss any time.
The Wolves are back in action this week Monday night against the Nuggets and Wednesday at home against the Lakers, who will be without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic.