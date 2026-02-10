Naz Reid, Mo Gueye Ejected After Intense Exchange in Wolves-Hawks Game
In this story:
Naz Reid and Mo Gueye were assessed double technical fouls and ejected after nearly brawling at the start of the fourth quarter of Monday night's game in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.
What prompted the scuffle isn't entirely clear just yet, but it happened after Reid tripped over Gabe Vincent. When Reid got up, and he Gueye exchanged words, and then had to be held back from each other as a scuffle ensued and both players tugged on each other's jersey.
After a brief review, head referee Tony Brothers explained that both players had been ejected.
Atlanta's Jock Landale might've taken the worst of the incident, as he was left with two large scratches on the back and side of his neck.
Minnesota was leading by 19 points to begin the fourth quarter as they attempted to snap a skid of three losses in the last four games.
More Wolves coverage
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm