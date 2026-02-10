Naz Reid, Mo Gueye Ejected After Intense Exchange in Wolves-Hawks Game

Naz Reid and Mo Gueye were assessed double technical fouls and ejected after nearly brawling at the start of the fourth quarter of Monday night's game in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

What prompted the scuffle isn't entirely clear just yet, but it happened after Reid tripped over Gabe Vincent. When Reid got up, and he Gueye exchanged words, and then had to be held back from each other as a scuffle ensued and both players tugged on each other's jersey.

Naz Reid + Mo Gueye fight, Target Center chants “Naz Reid” pic.twitter.com/LNq6YVpKay — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 10, 2026

After a brief review, head referee Tony Brothers explained that both players had been ejected.

Tony Brothers explanation on the Naz Reid ejection 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/riU12llWDg — Shea Butter (@ButtaSports) February 10, 2026

Atlanta's Jock Landale might've taken the worst of the incident, as he was left with two large scratches on the back and side of his neck.

Minnesota was leading by 19 points to begin the fourth quarter as they attempted to snap a skid of three losses in the last four games.

