Scott Foster Hijacks the Spotlight with Absurd Calls in Wolves Thriller

"Scott Foster's at it again."

Truer words have never been spoken by Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Alan Horton, who was dumbfounded when Foster upheld a charging call on Naz Reid and then promptly issued Reid a technical foul and ejected him in overtime during Minnesota's record-breaking come-from-behind victory against the Rockets on Wednesday night.

What did Naz do to get tossed? We aren't trained lip readers, but it appeared that Reid, after the call on the floor was upheld, looked at Foster and said, "Stop that s***, bro. He's moving."

Naz Reid is called for the offensive foul, the Timberwolves challenge the call, but to the surprise of the announcers the call was not overturned, and Scott Foster tosses Naz Reid from the game after a protest.



YES, Naz Reid was EJECTED



WOW pic.twitter.com/mrSe3cprbc — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 26, 2026

That was just one of the absurd moments during the chaotic game, which saw the Wolves blow an 11-point lead with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, and then rally from 13 points down in overtime to win 110-108. Head coach Chris Finch thought the game never should've gone to overtime.

"We should've won that game in regulation. We deserved to win that game. We were the better team all night. We gave them a chance to steal it from us, but we stole it right back," Finch said.

Finch was upset that Julius Randle didn't get a whistle when he drove to the basket as time expired in the fourth quarter. Alperen Sengun wound up blocking his shot, but Finch thought there was a missed foul before the block.

"This game should've ended at regulation. Julius clearly gets fouled on the gather at the end of regulation, and guys were certainly frustrated," Finch said. "We took 63 shots in the paint, and we went to the line 10 times. (Kevin) Durant goes to the line 12 times himself."

Houston was called for 15 fouls compared to 23 on the Wolves, and the Rockets went 23-of-25 at the free-throw line while Minnesota finished 7-of-10 at the charity stripe.

Remember, we’re all here to see Scott Foster! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 26, 2026

Foster also called a very questionable flagrant foul on Randle when he collided with Sengun late in the fourth quarter. Sengun took the worst of the collision, but there didn't appear to be any malicious intent from Randle.

"Never seen it before. I've never seen it before. They're telling me he had a clear opportunity to avoid the screen. (Foster) said he sought him out to run him over," Finch, stunned by the call, said after the game. "He's going through a screen, and they call a foul. Clearly a foul. Play on. But flagrant? I don't know."

Here is the Julius Randle Flagrant. A standard foul for sure, but can't say I see how this is worthy of a flagrant pic.twitter.com/oodtNHsiFg — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) March 26, 2026

Julius Randle pointed at Scott Foster and got in his face after the Wolves won 😭 pic.twitter.com/VUV0EwMNQ1 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 26, 2026

Minnesota's best player was arguably Jaden McDaniels, who wound up leaving the game with a cramp after, as Finch said, having to battle "through a bunch of illegal screens" while guarding Durant all night.

"Just not worry about the refs and just going to play," McDaniels said when asked about overcoming adversity. "And then you seen we weren't worried about them in overtime, and we came back and won."

Rudy Gobert wound up fouling out of the game after a huge game with 14 points, 14 rebounds (7 offensive boards), and five blocks. With a history of getting fined for criticizing the officials, Gobert could only smirk with wide eyes when a reporter asked him in the locker room about the foul discrepancy.

"We just try to believe in the basketball gods. Just keep trying to compete. Play winning basketball and control what we can control," said Gobert.

When @JonKrawczynski began asking about the officiating last night, @rudygobert27 smirked and his eyes got big. Brilliant. Not only did he avoid another $100,000 fine, but his body language said what needed to be said without saying a word. pic.twitter.com/wA7j1bpYRl — Joe Nelson (@JoeyBrainstorm) March 26, 2026

"Lots of adversity in a lot of ways, and we overcame it," Gobert added.