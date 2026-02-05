Timberwolves Have Reportedly 'Moved On' From Giannis Trade Talks

Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo teaming up as a modern-day Kobe and Shaq isn't happening, at least not before the NBA trade deadline passes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Minnesota's aggressive attempt to land The Greek Freak from the Milwaukee Bucks has ended, and they pivoted to a deal with the Chicago Bulls for guard Ayo Dosunmu, whose two-way abilities and three-point shooting improve the Timberwolves' depth without sacrificing any key players.

"Minnesota, who was also very aggressively trying to get Giannis, they have moved on," Brian Windhorst said Thursday morning. "You can tell that Minnesota and Golden State think that they are not getting Giannis today. The Miami Heat are still out there, and the Heat, the last I heard, were still trying to make moves to improve their offer that they can make to Milwaukee. They have an offer that is sort of a blend of players and draft picks."

Windhorst added that "teams in the league believe that it is most likely that Giannis stays put."

Giannis staying in Milwaukee may be the best-case scenario for Minnesota. Not only do they not have to sweat the calf injury that could keep him sidelined until March, but they'll have some additional draft capital to work with if they revisit trade conversations with Milwaukee during the summer.

Right now, the Wolves can only offer the Bucks a 2028 first-round pick swap. That's nothing compared to the four first-rounders the Warriors could've offered, nor does it compare to the tradable firsts the Heat have in their pocket.

If the Wolves wait until the 2026 NBA Draft, they could also include their pick in an offer. By then, there's a chance that values of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and 19-year-old Joan Beringer — all three would be intriguing return pieces for Giannis — are even higher than they are now. Plus, the acquisition of Dosunmu, so long as he signs an extension, makes Donte DiVincenzo slightly more expendable in a blockbuster move.

Minnesota already gave the Pistons a first-round pick swap in the 2026 draft via the three-team trade that sent Mike Conley to the Bulls, who then shipped Conley to the Hornets. Whatever pick Minnesota has on draft night 2026, it's likely going to be in the latter half of the first round.

All in all, the Giannis dream appears to be dead, if only for a few months.

