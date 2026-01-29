Timberwolves Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT on February 5, meaning the Minnesota Timberwolves have one week to get their ducks in a row and improve the roster for the stretch run. For this story, we're ranking seven realistic trade targets based on each player's fit with the Timberwolves and cost to get them.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Age: 31

31 Contract: $54.1 million ($58.4 million in 2026-27; $62.7 million option in 2027-28)

$54.1 million ($58.4 million in 2026-27; $62.7 million option in 2027-28) Season stats: 28.0 PPG, 10.0 REB, 5.6 APG, 64/39/66 splits

The fit is undeniable. When you have an opportunity to get a player of Giannis' caliber, you strike. The fit will work itself out and the cost doesn't really matter so long as the Wolves aren't giving up Anthony Edwards.

Edwards and Giannis would instantly become the best 1-2 punch in the NBA, and Minnesota might be able to keep enough key pieces without sacrificing all of their depth. Would Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle, plus 19-year-old Joan Beringer and draft picks, get a deal done, or would the Wolves have to package McDaniels, Naz Reid, Beringer, Rob Dillingham, and picks to facilitate the trade?

Either way, this hypothetical situation would give Minnesota a starting five of Ant-Man, Giannis, Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, and either Randle or Reid. The bench would be a bit weak with Bones Hyland, Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon, Jr. (who is currently injured), but maybe the Wolves could add some cheaper veterans on the trade market to bolster the depth.

2. Ayo Dosunmu

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Age: 26

26 Contract: $7.5 million rental (UFA this summer)

$7.5 million rental (UFA this summer) Season stats: 14.6 PPG, 3.4 APG, 51/45/85 splits

Dosunmu can do some playmaking, but he's more of a true shooting guard than a point guard. He's also a solid defender at 6'4". Really, he's having a heck of a season off the bench while making only $7.5 million in the final year of his contract. The Bulls may want to get something for Dosunmu instead of losing him for nothing in free agency, but can the Wolves make a competitive offer? It probably starts with Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon, and at least one second-round pick, even with Dosunmu being a rental.

3. Keon Ellis

Jan 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) goes to the basket for two points against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Age: 26

26 Contract: $2.3 million rental (UFA this summer)

$2.3 million rental (UFA this summer) Season stats: 5.4 PPG, 1.3 APG, 39/36/62 splits

Minnesota is reportedly interested in Ellis, who is on an expiring contract and making only $2.3 million this season. That makes trading for him a matter of competition, which could drive up his price.

His fit is excellent with Minnesota because he's a 6'4'' three-and-D guard who is a career 41.5% three-point shooter. He's averaged 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his career, which makes him a great bench option with some ball-handling ability.

Because they have an open roster spot and a traded-player exception from last summer's Nickeil Alexander-Walker sign-and-trade, the Wolves could offer two second-rounders and add Ellis without needing to send the Kings a player. If the Kings want a player, Minnesota could easily make a minor swap work.

4. Tyus Jones

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Age: 29

29 Contract: $7 million rental (UFA this summer)

$7 million rental (UFA this summer) Season stats: 3.1 PPG, 2.5 APG, 34/29/100 splits

Minnesota has expressed some interest in Tyus, according to Jon Krawczysnki, and he might be the ideal backup point guard to pair with Mike Conley and Bones Hyland off the bench. The question is how much he has left in the tank. He struggled amid the mess in Phoenix last season, and he's an afterthought in Orlando, where he's averaging only 16 minutes per game.

Just two seasons ago, Jones averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 41.4% from three with the Wizards. There's a good chance that he just needs a fresh start so he can get back to being a reliable point guard. At $7 million, Minnesota could start a conversation by dangling Dillingham.

5. Tre Jones

Jan 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Age: 26

26 Contract: $8 million/year for three years (final year is a club option, UFA in 2028)

$8 million/year for three years (final year is a club option, UFA in 2028) Season stats: 12.4 PPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 55/33/85 splits

He averaged over 6 assists per game for the Spurs multiple times and, much like his brother Tyus, he doesn't turn the ball over often. The primary flaw with Jones' game is that he's a career 31 percent three-point shooter who takes fewer than two of them per night. He brings plenty of playmaking and shoots it well from inside the arc, but he's not much of a threat from deep. He's also a bit smaller at 6'1", although he has good hands on the defensive end.

The price might be a bit steeper than Minnesota wants because he's in the first year of a three-year contract. Would the Wolves want to punt on Dillingham, who is five years younger than Jones, to start a conversation with the Bulls?

6. Coby White

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Age: 26

26 Contract: $12.9 million rental (UFA this summer)

$12.9 million rental (UFA this summer) Season stats: 18.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 45/36/80 splits

White would be a terrific scoring guard to pair with Edwards, but he's lower on this list because he's likely going to cost $30+ million to re-sign. Not only that, but making the money work isn't all that simple because White is making $12.9 million, and the Wolves can't take back more salary than they send out.

That means a deal centered around Dillingham's $6.5 million doesn't really work, as they'd need to add three more $2.2M minimum salaries to get there. Mike Conley's $10.7 expiring contract could be used as filler, but what would the Wolves be parting with that Chicago actually wants? Terrence Shannon Jr. and second-rounders? Minnesota doesn't currently have any tradable first-rounders outside of a 2028 pick swap.

7. Collin Sexton

Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) defends during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Age: 27

27 Contract: $18.9 million rental (UFA this summer)

$18.9 million rental (UFA this summer) Season stats: 14.4 PPG, 3.9 APG, 48/37/87 splits

Sexton is a free-agent-to-be, and like the next guy on our list, Coby White, he's going to get a nice raise via a multi-year contract this summer. He would be an excellent fit next to Edwards in the backcourt, also solidifying Minnesota's need for a true point guard. The problem is that Minnesota can't take back more salary than they send out, so this deal likely starts with DiVincenzo just to make the financials work. DiVincenzo is arbuably a better overall player and has two years left on his contract, so good luck finding a way to make this work.

