Timberwolves-Nuggets Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV, and Streaming

The first two games of the NBA's play-in tournament featured the Hornets beating the Heat in an overtime thriller, and the Trail Blazers securing the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Phoenix Suns. After the late game Tuesday night, the NBA released more information about the best-of-seven series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

We already knew that Game 1 starts at 2:30 p.m. CT in Denver, but now we have official times, dates, and broadcast information for Games 2, 3, and 4. We also know the dates for Games 5, 6, and 7, if they're necessary.

Game 1: Saturday, 4/18: 2:30 p.m. — Amazon Prime

Game 2: Monday, 4/20: 9:30 p.m. — NBC

Game 3: Thursday, 4/23: 8:30 p.m. — Amazon Prime

Game 4: Saturday, 4/25: 7:30 p.m. — ABC

Game 5: Monday, 4/27

Game 6: Thursday, 4/30

Game 7: Saturday, 5/2

This marks the first time that regional sports networks don't have rights to broadcast the first round of the playoffs. That means FanDuel Sports Network North is completely out of the picture for the Timberwolves, and national television and streaming partners have exclusive rights.

That means Amazon Prime is the ONLY way you can watch Games 2 and 4 of the series. That's rough news for bars and restaurants, too, since they won't be able to stream the Prime-only games to their customers.

The late start for Game 2 on Monday will keep fans in Minnesota up until about midnight. The 8:30 p.m. tip time for Game 3 at Target Center in Minneapolis will keep local fans up pretty late as well on a Thursday, but the Saturday start time for Game 4 mimics the tip times Minnesota played at home during the regular season.

Prime is in the first year of an 11-year broadcast agreement with the NBA. The full Prime schedule hasn't been released, but approximately one-third of the of league's first- and second-round games will be on Prime.

Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play announcer for Game 1 between Minnesota and Denver, with former WNBA and NBA stars Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade working alongside Harlan as analysts.

Denver won three of four games over Minnesota during the regular season, though the Timberwolves won the most recent matchup, 117-108, on March 1. That game, by the way, was in Denver, and both teams were fully healthy.