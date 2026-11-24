Old friend Julius Randle and the Brooklyn Nets were in town as the Minnesota Timberwolves closed out their franchise-long eighth-straight game at Target Center as the Wolves had their best offensive performance of the year, putting up 142 points.

The reception for Randle was relatively warm from the Minneapolis crowd. If there was any local frustration about Randle's play down the stretch of his Timberwolves tenure, those feelings have long faded as the team has now started 13-5, even with Anthony Edwards only playing in four games.

There was an overwhelming amount of positive takeaways from the game as the Wolves, yet again, rolled against a team that appeared to have no business taking the court against them.

Winner - Jaden McDaniels All-Star campaign

Coming into the season, the narrative was that Jaden McDaniels was primed to take the leap into becoming a bona fide two-way star for the Wolves. So far, those feelings have been validated, and Saturday night against Brooklyn was another step in that journey.

McDaniels finished with an incredible stat line of a career-high 34 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including making all four shots from beyond the arc, to go along with ten rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

McDaniels did just about everything for the Wolves. McDaniels knocked down shots at an incredibly high rate, he pushed the pace in transition often when the Wolves had the numbers, and was an outstanding screener for LaMelo Ball as the Wolves have diversified their pick-and-roll game in the wake of Rudy Gobert's offensive struggles.

There have been games, as recently as Thursday against the New York Knicks, where McDaniels has not gotten the ball enough. Against the Nets, the Wolves had no problem generating shots for McDaniels, an incredibly positive sign, as Minnesota can use the extra scoring punch without Edwards.

McDaniels is now averaging more than 18 points per game on highly efficient shooting numebrs while defending at an All-Defense level. The natural next question is whether or not McDaniels has played well enough to make his first All-Star team.

If the Wolves keep playing like this and continue to sit near the top of the Western Conference standings, they will deserve at least one All-Star, and McDaneisl is making a fantastic case that it should be him.

Winner - Joan Beringer defensive dominance

The Timberwolves have the top-ranked defense in the NBA this season. While Gobert has rightly garnered much of the praise for the Wolves' hellacious play on that end of the floor, another huge factor has been the other Frenchman on the roster, Joan Beringer.

Beringer was a dominant paint defender against the Nets. While he may not have scored a single point or even taken a shot attempt, Beringer's impact was felt for every single one of his 19 minutes as he racked up four blocks and four steals.

Beringer is just the fourth different Timberwolves player to have four or more blocks and steals in the same game. The other three are Edwards, Kevin Garnett (six times), and Joe Smith, who all played 39 or more minutes. Beringer did it in just 19 minutes.

There were worries that the now 20-year-old center would not be ready for a 15-minute-per-game role, but Beringer has put those fears to bed quickly. While he is overall still a raw talent, he has proven the ability to be a dominant defensive force in almost any context.

What will be fun to watch for Timberwolves fans is how his game grows over the next few seasons. His defensive skills are obvious, but he still has so many ways to grow his offensive game.

The comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Beringer's favorite player as a youth, are certainly lofty, but there are some notable comparison points, including that both players came over to the United States from Europe at a young age and began to blossom in the NBA during their sophomore seasons.

For now, the Timberwolves just need Beringer to do exactly what he did against Brooklyn. Come off the bench, provide a ton of energy, and disrupt what the opponent is trying to do.

Loser - Wolves' narrative of playing down to opponents

For many seasons, the Timberwolves often lowered their level of play depending on who they were playing that night. With the Denver Nuggets in town, they would look like an overwhelming force. If the Washington Wizards were the opponent the next night, the Wolves would look like a completely different team.

It would be unfair to lay that issue completely at the feet of Randle, as the issue was a team-wide problem that went beyond any single player, but so far this season, Minnesota's level of play has been far more consistent.

This eight-game homestand is a perfect example of how the Wolves have changed. Coming off a win over a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team, the Wolves routed the Nets. A few weeks ago, the Wolves topped off a five-game winning streak with a 39-point win over the Dallas Mavericks, who had won three games in a row coming into the game.

The Wolves aren't perfect, and they did have a disastrous loss to the Chicago Bulls a little over a week ago, but the head-scratchingly bad performances have been the outlier, while the games where they blitz the opponent off the court have become the norm.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.