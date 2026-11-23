For Ayo Dosunmu, playing with LaMelo Ball does not take many words to explain.

"He's one of my favorite players to play with," he said in the locker room after Saturday's decisive Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which the Wolves never relinquished the lead once they got it in the second quarter.

For Dosunmu, his life becomes easier when he's next to his temporary running mate while Anthony Edwards is out with his knee injury. Everyone else on the floor enjoys a little bit of extra space and getting the ball delivered to them creatively and on time.

"We got a good chemistry goin'," Jaden McDaniels added.

Saturday was yet another dot on the map of what Ball has brought to the Wolves, bringing them another dynamic on offense. While he put just 12 points on the board going 5-of-10 from the field, he added 16 points via the seven assists he contributed, and was second on the team in plus minus with a +12.

His shot selection can be poor at times. After a tough loss on Thursday that came down to the wire against the New York Knicks, Ball was surely part of the group coach Chris Finch was referencing who were poor at simplifying things for them down the stretch.

"We didn't finish at the rim well; we missed a lot of kick-outs," Finch said, recapping conversations that happened after the game on Thursday. "We talked about shot distribution...Jaden and Ayo and some of these guys have to get more shots in the flow."

Indirectly, a hint that LaMelo needed to look around a little more instead of hunting his own shot early in the clock, which can be a trap he tends to fall into. He took the note on Saturday night and was an offensive engine. In the 9:56 of game time that Ball played with Terrence Shannon, Jonathan Kuminga, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves posted a 156 offensive rating—the best of any lineup combination that played significantly. It was also the main lineup that was on the floor during the second-quarter surge that vaulted the Wolves ahead of the Grizzlies after a slow start with lackadaisical defense.

After the game, Finch attributed the defensive issues in the first quarter to the bigs getting further up in coverage and bothing the screens Memphis was setting, less so on the point of attack. Ball is included in that group.

LaMelo Ball's defensive improvements have been a welcome surprise

It's been a thorough surprise to see what the Wolves' 6'7" point guard has become on the ball defensively this season. Competing on the ball and using his frame to tip passes and bother other teams. He leads the Wolves this season with 53 deflections. The next highest on the team, Ayo Dosunmu, has 38.

LaMelo Ball on-ball steal + Jaden McDaniels transition layup pic.twitter.com/Jrr9X3K0VE — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 22, 2026

It was easy to foresee him being a defensive liability before the season began. His struggles on that side with the Hornets have been documented. Even this season, teams have found intermittent success putting him in action when he's matched up with a guard that can shake loose.

But for the most part, it's been a drastic improvement, and there haven't been many possessions where Ball has not given max effort.

"The effort and energy he gives us is what matters," Jaden McDaniels said. "When they do put him in action, he holds his own...if you don't play defense here, you don't play."

While many of his minutes are spent with starters and some of the highest-quality defenders on the team, the Timberwolves have a 100 defensive rating with Ball on the floor and an 111 defensive rating with him off the floor. If he were a poor defender, especially at his position, those numbers would even out more with lineup staggering. They have not.

It's the LaMelo Ball experience we have all come to know, and a new normal. The painstaking, eye-gouging, head-pounding threes he is prone to take, the sub-40% shooting nights, and the sometimes nonchalant way of going about it all get packaged up with the positives. As variable as shooting can be, and there will be nights where he gets on a burner, Ball has things outside of his passing that are completely bankable on a night-to-night basis that make him an overwhelmingly positive player and the captain of the ship until Edwards gets back, however long that might be.

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