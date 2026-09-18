Three Timberwolves Role Changes That Will Determine Their Season

Drink everytime someone mentions that the Minnesota Timberwolves roster is different this season and new players will have to step up or augment their game that previously didn't need to.

Well, go ahead and grab a glass, because here we go.

For the last few seasons, the majority of criticism directed at head coach Chris Finch was the lack of young players that would see the floor during the regular season. While there were times during blowouts or stretches of injury that they would see the floor, it would never prove to be consistent with a veteran-laden cast.

But now, the training wheels will have no choice but to come off.

Not only is it time for players drafted over the last handful of seasons to stamp themselves as a member of Finch's 2026-27 rotation, it's also an opportunity for veterans to pivot their game or step further into a role with a new batch of personnel in the fold. Let's take a look at a couple who may see the biggest delta from season to season.

Joan Beringer

It's been well documented how important the sophomore French big man will be for the Timberwolves this season.

Averaging under 10 minutes per game when he played and only appearing in blowouts or emergency situations, he now finds himself as the primary backup big man behind fellow countryman Rudy Gobert. It would be shocking if Beringer played fewer than 20 minutes per game in an already thin frontcourt.

In his time on the floor last season, he flashed plenty. His ability to navigate the blocks comes natural to him, and his hyper-athleticism jumps of the page—things in which his time as a soccer player clearly show. His shot blocking instincts are extremely natural as well, averaging 3.0 blocks per 36 minutes last season, good for second on the team.

Joan Beringer was very intriguing on a per-minute basis last season...



Lot of rawness, but the talent is very apparent. Runs the floor like a gazelle at 7ft, 7'5 wing, 235lb. Has highly intriguing defensive recovery abilities. Dunks the ball. Big fan. pic.twitter.com/Shp0z6V1pN — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) July 1, 2026

But hurdles also stand in his way that he must overcome to be a consistent NBA player. He averaged five fouls per 36 minutes last season, and had a hard time remaining vertical in his post defense technique. While only playing basketball for a few years, he shows an incredible amount of promise but is also extremely raw.

Staying on the floor will be crucial. While the signing of Jonathan Kuminga was a sizable boost to Minnesota's proposed frontcourt depth, there aren't many options behind Gobert and Beringer that give the Wolves center size. While there will be bumps along the way as a developing player, the intricacies of Tim Connelly's 2025 first round pick's development will be one of the biggest X-factors for the team this season.

Jaden McDaniels

If Jaden McDaniels wanted to go out and try to seize the definitive third option role in previous seasons, he probably could have. But it wouldn't have been conducive to the basketball being played next to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. However, when the role has presented itself, he's proven to be up to the task nearly every time.

With Edwards and Donte DiVencenzo getting hurt against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last year, McDaniels averaged 19 points on 46% shooting in their absence. He also would go on to defend Jamal Murray in dominant fashion. While his three-pointer wasn't working as well in the postseason, he did post a career-best 41% mark from deep during the regular season.

Jaden McDaniels outstanding full-court defense on Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/d6oK2V4lx9 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 24, 2026

With Julius Randle salary dumped and Naz Reid moving on, a role to take on more offensive volume behind a profecient passer in LaMelo Ball is wide open for the former Washington Husky. Being the elder statesman, he has earned the right to slide into it, with Kuminga falling in line behind him. For too long, McDaniels has held a more passive role offensively with everyone healthy and played out of the corners. This year will be his moment for more.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Essentially by default, Terrence Shannon Jr. will play more than last season.

In and out of the rotation before being plagued with a longer-term injury, Shannon struggled to find his footing in the Timberwolves offense. Taking the McDaniels role with the bench and playing a lot out of the corner, his ability to put pressure on the rim was subsided by a nagging foot problem and standing in the corner. The difference between him and McDaniels however, is that McDaniels was able to find his effectiveness in a plethora of ways.

With Shannon, it's just one speed.

Terrence Shannon Jr. will have a season to prove what he can do with more consistent minutes, and the hope he can stay healthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what awaits him this season is more playing time with the second unit and the nod of confidence from his coach in knowing how best his game fits at the NBA level right now.

During the regular season playing more off ball last year, the former Illinois guard was 52% on shots from less than five feet, taking less than two per game. In the playoffs, he took almost five per game and was 55%. It would go on to help everything else; when able to attack the rim, "TJ" is able work his game outside and play off the ball once he gets confidence on it.

This season now brings him the ability to have that role on a more full-time basis. How everything is managed with two other ball dominant players in Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu will remain to be seen.

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