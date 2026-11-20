The Minnesota Timberwolves trailed the New York Knicks by double digits for nearly the entire game. It was seemingly the first time they truly missed the presence of Anthony Edwards, as the Knicks knocked down shot after shot that the Wolves could not match.

The Wolves' top-ranked defense held the Knicks to just 12 points in the fourth quarter, which allowed them to get back into the game. As has been the case this season, though, while the Wolves' defense thrived, the offense missed shots and turned the ball over.

After many blowouts to begin the season, the Wolves have now played back-to-back clutch games that have come down to the final possession. While the first one went their way, this one did not, as there were multiple pivotal plays that prevented them from completing the comeback.

1. Game-tying basket taken off the board

With the Timberwolves down by just three points late in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert picked up a LaMelo Ball missed shot and found Ayo Dosunmu on the perimeter for what appeared to be the game-tying three-pointer.

Before the fans at Target Center could celebrate the plays, the game officials blew the play dead and determined that Dosunmu's basket did not count, as they needed to review whether Ball's shot hit the rim or if it was a shot clock violation.

Rudy Gobert offensive rebound + Ayo Dosunmu wide open catch-and-shoot 3 called off because the furthest referee wanted to see if the previous shot had hit the rim pic.twitter.com/3FUa1YNjrx — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 20, 2026

The replay showed that Ball's shot did hit the rim, but since the review had blown the play dead, Dosunmu's basket did not count. Timberwolves head coach was livid about the play after the game.

"Which blown whistle? The one that everybody in the arena saw it hit the rim? That one?" Finch said, exasperated. "I mean, it was clearly like, it hit the rim. It hit the rim, and it went straight down to the floor."

That moment wasn't the only interaction Finch had with the officials during the game. At the end of the first quarter, Finch yelled, "No one came to watch you," at the officials, eliciting a technical foul.

Ultimately, no one knows how the rest of the game would have played out if Dosunmu's shot had counted. The Wolves did eventually get the ball back, still down by three points, but were unable to find another game-tying shot.

Even so, the frustration from Finch and the Wolves is understandable. On a different night, that play could have been called differently, and maybe Minnesota would have ended up with a win instead of a loss.

2. Multiple late-game turnovers

Before the situation with the officiating, the Wolves had many other opportunities to close the gap with the Knicks. Each time it appeared they were going to get over that hump, they would immediately turn the ball over.

The perfect example of this came with 4:20 left when Rudy threw the ball out of bounds after a defensive rebound. On the previous Timberwolves' possession, Jonathan Kuminga lost the ball when trying to post up Jalen Brunson.

The cherry on top was with less than ten seconds left and the Wolves down by three, Kuminga, after an offensive rebound, again turned the ball over, throwing it away looking for a three-point shooter to tie the game.

In total, the Wolves just committed too many mistakes to take down the defending champion. While the loss isn't one to get broken up about, the multiple chances they had to potentially tie the game have to sting.

3. Jaden McDaniels tenth and last shot with seven minutes left

With a little more than seven minutes left. Jaden McDaniels took his final shot of the game. McDaniels finished with an efficient 17 points but took only ten shots.

With Edwards out, the Wolves need increased production from the rest of their starting unit. McDaniels has played extraordinarily well, but overall the volume of shots has been below what Minnesota likely needs. On a night where the Wolves' offense was desperate for quality looks, McDaniels should have been the one to step into that role.

With Julius Randle no longer on the roster, the Wolves do not want to run an isolation offense, but that may be what they need to do to get McDaniels enough shots. On a night when the offense was desperate for quality looks, though, getting the ball to McDaniels in any way possible should have been the focus.

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