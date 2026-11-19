The Minnesota Timberwolves will have their hands full Thursday night when the New York Knicks come to Target Center.

New York enters the matchup with its entire starting lineup available, while Minnesota is still without Anthony Edwards, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark. Zyon Pullin is also listed out, leaving the Timberwolves with an unusually thin group around LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Here's how each position stacks up on both sides.

Point guard: LaMelo Ball vs. Jalen Brunson

This is the matchup that should draw the most attention to this game. The reigning Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is having another high-volume season as New York's primary offensive creator. After a brief poor shooting start early He is still averaging 27 points a night while playing 34.4 minutes, and he has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his first 14 games.

LaMelo Ball's role has grown considerably with Superstar Anthony Edwards unavailable. He is not putting up Brunson's scoring numbers, but his ability to create shots for himself and teammates and his unpredictability give Minnesota a different kind of offensive weapon.

Ball is averaging 17.7 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 46.4% from three. He also has been producing in a variety of ways lately. Against Portland on Tuesday, he finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists and the key defensive play that led to Jaden Mcdaniels game winning layup

Brunson will test Minnesota's defense in a different way. He gets into the paint, plays through contact and can control possessions late in the shot clock. Ball's length and creativity could make this an interesting battle on the other end, particularly if he can force Brunson to work defensively.

The biggest question is which guard can dictate the pace. Brunson will want to get into his rhythm as a scorer, while Ball can put pressure on the Knicks by creating early offense and making them defend him beyond the arc.

Brunson you trust more as a primary scorer and has been doing it at a high level all season. Ball gives Minnesota a legitimate counter, but given some recent shooting and turnover problems for him and Brunson's ability to consistently create offense puts the edge on his side.

Advantage: Knicks

Shooting Guard: Ayo Dosunmu vs. Mikal Bridges

This matchup looks different from the first one because both players can impact the game without dominating the basketball. Ayo Dosunmu has become one of Minnesota's most important offensive pieces during Edwards' absence. He is averaging 18.6 points while shooting a crazy efficient 52.2% from the field and 46.4% from three-point range.

His recent stretch has been very productive. Dosunmu scored 24 points against Chicago before putting up 30 points against Portland on Tuesday. He made seven three-pointers in that win while also adding four rebounds and five assists.

Bridges has been much quieter offensively this season. He is averaging just 7.5 points and shooting 40.2% from the field and 28.9% from three.

Dosunmu has been aggressive enough offensively to force defenses to account for him, while Bridges can spend more of his energy trying to make life difficult for Minnesota's perimeter players.

Dosunmu's recent shooting could force the Knicks to make a choice. If Bridges is tasked with chasing him around screens and staying attached to him outside, Dosunmu can attack closeouts and get downhill. If New York gives him space, his recent three-point shooting gives him a reason to let it fly.

Dosunmu has been the more productive offensive player this season, and his recent stretch makes this an especially difficult matchup for Bridges. If he can keep making shots while continuing to attack the basket, Minnesota has another guard capable of putting pressure on New York's defense.

Advantage: Timberwolves

Small Forward: OG Anunoby vs. Jaden McDaniels

This is the matchup where Minnesota’s defensive identity meets one of New York’s most versatile players.

Both of these players are similar level of players and take on similar roles within their team's offenses. I think OG’s efficiency struggles and Jaden looking like the much better defender right now, you would have to give the Wolves points here.

McDaniels’ offensive production has become particularly valuable with Edwards unavailable. He cannot simply rely on his defense against New York because the Timberwolves need his scoring, too.

Advantage: Timberwolves

Power Forward: Josh Hart vs. TBD

This is the matchup Minnesota will have to survive.

With Kuminga questionable once again, Williams could be stepping back into the starting lineup. He has played only a small role for Minnesota this season, while Hart has been a regular starter for New York and brings a much different level of experience to the matchup.

Hart averages 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but his value has always gone beyond his scoring or box score being pretty. He is constantly involved around the glass, pushes the ball in transition and can create extra possessions for the Knicks.

Williams’ athleticism gives Minnesota something to work with at least, but this will be a significant test against a veteran who knows how to impact a game without needing plays called for him.

Advantage: Knicks

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Rudy Gobert

Karl Anthony-Towns is back at the Target Center tonight. During a great season, he is averaging 21.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game, while his former teammate Rudy Gobert is averaging 7.6 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Gobert’s job will be very key to keep Towns away from easy opportunities around the basket while making him work defensively. Towns can stretch the floor, punish smaller defenders and rebound at a high level, which will force Gobert to cover more space than he would against a traditional center.

Towns, however, has to deal with the player who anchored Minnesota’s defense for years. Gobert remains one of the league’s most disruptive paint defenders, and the Timberwolves have been at their best when he controls the paint.

This could ultimately decide whether New York can keep Minnesota’s offense from finding its rhythm.

Advantage: Knicks

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