Thursday night's game against the Knicks was a great opportunity for the Timberwolves to see how they stack up against a top championship threat. Unfortunately, Minnesota can't look at this as a challenge it passed, considering that it not only lost, but also that some clear flaws were put on display.

This isn't the kind of gut punch the Wolves have felt since losing Anthony Edwards, as the previously most recent loss to the Bulls felt more like an off night than any statement about their roster's potential.

The key to any significant result like this is a big response in order to build momentum again and prevent any bad vibes from taking over. But unfortunately for Minnesota, that's no easy task with its upcoming schedule on the heels of the New York defeat.

Timberwolves won't get chance to lick their wounds after Knicks loss

The Timberwolves' very next contest is Saturday against the surging 12-4 Grizzlies, who've won five straight games. Memphis has taken everyone by surprise to begin this season, but they've also shown they have real pieces to be feared, including Ty Jerome's All-Star-like breakout, rookie stud Cameron Boozer, and a well-rounded cast of reserves.

The Grizzlies currently have the best team points per game average (122.1) in the entire league while being fifth in rebounds, third in assists and second in FG%. Oh, and they're ninth in team defensive rating while limiting opponents to the 10th-fewest ppg.

Even worse? The Wolves will play the Grizzlies twice in the next four games. Luckily, the 3-11 Nets come after the first Minnesota-Memphis showdown, but the second on Nov. 27 is also preceded by facing the Thunder right before on Nov. 25.

Though the recent champs are missing several key pieces right now, they've shown their defensive potential, as evidenced by their 108.7 defensive rating, which ranks fourth in the league. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also doing MVP things as the focal point, averaging a ridiculous 31.1 points per game with 4.3 assists.

The Timberwolves certainly have the pieces to go 3-0 between two Grizzlies clashes and the Thunder meeting. But they're also fresh off looking like a different team when facing the current reigning champs.

If Jerome and/or Gilgeous-Alexander get hot, will the Wolves have an answer? LaMelo Ball just stumbled through one of the first looks at him as the primary option in the clutch, shooting a disastrous 6-for-21 from the field against New York. Players like Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. are capable of exploding, but they're not regulars in that department like Anthony Edwards.

Then there's Rudy Gobert's serious decline on offense, and even a step back as a rebounding force. Memphis has the rebounding power to counter the Frenchman, and Gobert giving the Grizzlies' high-powered offense free possessions by continuing to miss at the rim is likely a huge issue. Even the mere feeling of the offense dying when the ball is in Gobert's hands will be problematic against Memphis, with every bucket mattering.

All of this makes this slate more than just any particularly trying few games. Some harsh truths and things that need fixing, which have already started to be discussed after the Knicks game, could be even more apparent during this gauntlet.

A losing record between the New York matchup and these next four contests could undo a lot of promise the Wolves were showing, which makes it all the more critical to respond well.

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