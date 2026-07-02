Timberwolves' Power Forward Options Shrink After Day 1 of Free Agency

The Timberwolves entered free agency with very little wiggle room in terms of cap space, so they will probably have to take a wait-and-see approach. Many of the top available power forwards signed free agent deals on Wednesday, and Minnesota's options to add a veteran have shrunk. Let's break it down.

Notable moves clearly out of their price range

John Collins (3 years, $51 million with Pistons)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (4 years, $51 million with Lakers)

Santi Aldama (Traded to Mavericks for AJ Johnson, 1st round pick and two seconds)

Tobias Harris (2 years, $31 million with Spurs)

Moe Wagner (2 years, $19 million with Nets)

Dean Wade (4 years, $39 million with 76ers)

It's harder to keep track of cap space now, more than ever. It sounds like the Timberwolves currently have room for two minimum contracts, so it's clear that many of the top power forward options were simply out of their price range. Collins and Mamukelashvili were two popular options on social media, but they landed lucrative free agent deals. Aldama was a potential trade target, but Minnesota didn't have the draft compensation to compete with the Mavericks' offer.

Deals for Harris, Wagner and Wade show what the going rate currently is for a proven veteran at the power forward position. Wagner has some injury concerns, but he still got nearly $10 million per year from Brooklyn. A player like Rui Hachimura is still available, but it seems like he might land in this category as well. Minnesota will need to get creative in order to find production at the four spot.

Affordable options off the board

Marvin Bagley III (1-year deal with Nuggets)

Jonathan Isaac (Returned to Magic)

If the plethora of expensive deals wasn't enough evidence, it's clear that the Wolves are going to have to bargain-bin shopping if they want to add a free agent power forward. Two players who made sense were Bagley and Isaac, but they're both off the board. Bagley signed a one-year deal with Denver, and Isaac is returning to Orlando.

Who's left?

LeBron James is going to continue being discussed as a potential option for Minnesota, but that obviously feels like an unlikely scenario. Tim Connelly and the Wolves' front office could always pull off another trade to create some more flexibility, but if that doesn't happen, their power forward options are scarce.

The Wolves could always re-sign Kyle Anderson to a team-friendly deal, but they still need to fill at least one more roster spot. Could they convince Kenrich Williams to take a one-year prove-it deal? Otherwise, players like Kevin Love, David Roddy or Maxi Kleber might be their best options. They also could just roll into the season with a smaller lineup and play Jaden McDaniels at the four.

With the shocking Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade on Wednesday night, we saw that things can change very quickly this time of year. Ultimately, the Wolves' options to add another forward are dwindling.