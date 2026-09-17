Why Ayo Dosunmu's 2026-27 Is So Important to Timberwolves' Future

On the night of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a mistake. They traded an unprotected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the eighth overall pick. They used that pick on an undersized guard out of the University of Kentucky, Rob Dillingham, who struggled immediately upon making his NBA debut.

The idea initially was that Dillingham would serve as the team's backup point guard behind Mike Conley while developing into the starting role. That concept faded quickly as Dillingham struggled to score with any sort of efficiency, shooting less than 40 percent from the field during his season-and-a-half in Minnesota.

At last year's trade deadline, the Wolves made up for the Dillingham blunder as best they could, sending him along with Leonard Miller to the Chicago Bulls for Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu.

Dosunmu played well for the Wolves in 24 regular-season games and in the playoffs, including a 43-point outburst in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Dosunmu provided a combination of shooting, defense, and ball handling with a willingness to push the pace that the Wolves sorely needed.

When the Wolves made the trade for Dosunmu, they weren't just bringing him in to contribute to the team last season, but also that they wanted him as a core member of the team and would re-sign him back in the offseason.

The Timberwolves did just that during the pre-negotiation period, where NBA teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents; Minnesota signed Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million contract.

The deal came in a bit higher than many people expected, but the Timberwolves prioritized the certainty of retaining Dosumu over the few million dollars they potentially could have shaved off of his deal, which would have come with the possibility of losing him to another team.

Dosunmu's market-rate contract is far from an albatross on the Timberwolves' books, but it does represent some level of risk. As the Timberwolves' roster changes, Dosunmu will need to change and improve with it.

What Wolves need from Ayo Dosunmu in 2026-27

The expectation should be that Dosunmu will do exactly that, and going through his first training camp in Minnesota will only make that easier. If, for some reason, Dosunmu's first 34 regular-season and playoff games are not representative of who he can be, the Timberwolves path forward next offseason becomes a lot more precarious.

Dosunmu's contract starts at $19.3 million and increases eight percent each season. That level of contract, just above the NBA's mid-level exception, can often make or break NBA teams in the current CBA landscape over-focused on the second apron restrictions.

The Nuggets are a good example of how a contract of similar size to Dosunmu's can go wrong. Christian Braun begins his five-year, $125 million contract this upcoming season, which led, in part, to Denver trading away Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver, last offseason, essentially chose Braun over Watson and was unable to move off Braun's contract to make room for Watson because of a down, albeit injury-affected, 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

If Dosunmu, like Braun, were to have a disappointing 2026-27 season, the Wolves' path to building a championship roster becomes exponentially more difficult. They may not be as financially hamstrung as Denver, but the decision to re-sign Donte DiVincenzo or potentially Rudy Gobert or not next summer would become far more complicated.

It is also far too soon to begin contemplating future trades of Dosunmu, but the size of his contract is one that often gets traded, especially for a team that would want to upgrade their roster in the short-term. That would be eliminated as an option if Dosunmu regresses.

Next season, for the entire organization, represents the next step toward competing and potentially winning the championship. The training wheels are off, and the young core of the Wolves roster will be required to level up both on the court and as leaders in the locker room.

Dosunmu is as big a part of that as anyone else on the roster. Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Jaden McDaniels are all a similar age to Dosunmu, and his deal is the only fully guaranteed contract on the books that goes past the 2029 offseason.

The Timberwolves need Dosunmu's short but successful stint so far in Minnesota to continue next season and beyond. If last April is any indication, Dosunmu will have no issue living up to his new deal.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.