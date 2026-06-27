Tracking the Timberwolves' 2026 Summer League Roster

The Timberwolves unveiled their four-game summer league schedule on Friday, but who will be on the team? We know some locks, but let's take a closer look at what Minnesota's roster could look like this summer in Las Vegas.

Potential rotation (so far)

PG: Zyon Pullin

SG: Isaiah Evans

SF: Enrique Freeman/Devin McGlockton

PF: Trey Kaufman-Renn/Toby Harris

C: Joan Beringer/Rocco Zikarsky

Beringer will be the marquee player that everyone wants to watch for the Timberwolves this summer. His long-term potential has been talked about ad nauseam after Minnesota took him in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged just 7.9 minutes in 40 games as a rookie, so this summer will be an opportunity for him to see an expanded role.

Zikarsky, Pulling and Freeman were Minnesota's three players on two-way contracts last season, so it's fair to presume that they will be playing for the Wolves this summer. Zikarsky was a second-round pick in 2025, while Pulin and Freeman were free-agent additions. This summer could be significant for the development of all three players.

Minnesota had a pair of second-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, so Evans and Kaufman-Renn could play significant roles on this summer's team. At 6-foot-9, Kaufman-Renn has more versatility to play the three or four, but his role will probably be impacted by how much Beringer and Zikarsky play. It seems far more likely that Evans will play big minutes as a 6-foot-6 wing who hits threes at an efficient rate.

We've gone through the players who could be on Minnesota's 2026-27 regular-season roster, but they still need to fill out their summer league roster. Last year's team had 15 players, so that means they will need to add nine more players.

It has already been reported that Harris and McGlockten will play for Minnesota this summer. McGlockten is a 6-foot-7 forward from Vanderbilt who began his career at Boston College. He averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season for the Commodores and he'll give Minnesota some depth along the wing in Vegas. Harris is a 6-foot-8 forward from Iona. He began his college career at Division III Brandeis University before averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season as a senior for the Gaels. He shot 41.1% from three on 6.8 attempts per game.

Minnesota will need to add some guard help, but they should have a fun roster this summer with plenty of young talent.