Trae Young Named to All-Star Game as Replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Young was initially left off the reserve list.

Brigid Kennedy

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Feb 8, 2025.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Feb 8, 2025. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
After missing out on the reserve list initially, Trae Young will be headed to the NBA All-Star game after all.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has named Young the replacement for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss Sunday's game due to a left calf injury. This is Young's fourth NBA All-Star selection (2020, '22, '24) and his second as an injury replacement. He will play on Team Chuck, the unit drafted by TNT analyst Charles Barkley, alongside Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama, and Karl Anthony-Towns, among others.

After he didn't make the 2025 roster originally, Young reacted to the snub on social media. "It's no longer getting 'snubbed' it's getting 'Traed' at this point," he wrote at the time, followed by a laughing emoji. "Sorry to my fans ... it'll change eventually!" The Hawks have not had the best year, but many fans still expected to see Young named, especially as he leads the league in assists.

Silver is also expected to tap a replacement for newly minted Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, who is supposed to play on Team Shaq but is now questionable thanks to a lower-body injury sustained in his Saturday Mavs debut.

Young is averaging 23.5 points and 11.4 assists per game across 49 contests this season. NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 will run from Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco, with the game starting around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16.

