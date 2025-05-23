Blazers Legend Bill Walton's Personal Collection Auction Sets Date
The Portland Trail Blazers don't have quite the history of the Los Angeles Lakers or the Boston Celtics, but they do have some great players in their history nonetheless.
One of the greatest is Bill Walton, who has remained an integral part of the basketball world since his retirement due to his eccentric personality.
On June 12, fans of his will have a chance to acquire a piece of his history when he auctions off his personal collection. Hunt Auctions will present the collection in an online auction.
The collection ranges across his entire career, from his days in high school basketball to UCLA, to being an NBA champion with the Blazers and the Celtics, and finally, to his career as an acclaimed broadcaster.
Some of the proceeds will go to the Orthopedic Department at the University of California, San Diego. Given Walton's foot injury history, it makes sense that he wants to give back in that area.
Walton played ten seasons across 14 years, with injuries derailing a couple of full seasons. He spent four of those seasons with the Blazers after being drafted in 1974.
He is well-decorated across his entire career, making his personal auction a great one to attend for passionate collectors.
Key items in the auction from Walton's playing days include:
- 1977 Trail Blazers NBA championship ring
- 1972 and 1973 UCLA championship rings
- 1986 Celtics NBA championship ring
- 1977-78 NBA MVP trophy
- Hall of Fame induction ring
- NBA 50 Greatest Players ring
- 1977-78 game-worn Trail Blazers jersey
- 1971-72 NCAA Player of the Year Trophy
The auction will also feature memorabilia from Walton's career as a broadcaster, more college and NBA awards, some personal items, and some rare Grateful Dead artifacts.
The collection overall is supposed to represent Walton's life and serve as a way to give back to his fans.
“This collection is a tribute to Bill’s extraordinary life and the fans who supported him through it all,” said Walton's wife, Lori.
Walton is a beloved figure in the basketball community as a whole, not just the Blazers community. Although, most of his key items are from his days as a Blazer early on in his career, when he was extremely successful before his injury woes.
Given the auction will be held online, any fan can try and bid on any of the items, making it easily accessible.
For more details on the Walton auction, visit huntauctions.com or call 610-524-0822.
