Blazers' Toumani Camara Snubbed From NBA All-Defensive First Team
The Portland Trail Blazers shocked the NBA world by nearly making the playoffs on the back of great play from some rising stars and surprising effort on the defensive end.
One of the main pieces to their successful puzzle was lengthy wing Toumani Camara, who averaged 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
That led many to speculate he could make the All-Defensive First Team, but unfortunately for Camara and his fans, the speculation was wrong.
Camara finished ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, so it isn't that surprising he fell short, but he does still feel like a snub in both award races.
Camara is still just 25 years old and entering his third NBA season, so he has plenty of time to earn his spot on the All-Defensive First Team.
Camara's defensive abilities make him an interesting piece for the team's future. He should serve as a valuable role player once the team reaches greater heights, but he could also garner a big trade return if the Blazers decide they aren't ready for role players.
Looking at who made the All-Defensive First Team, Camara shouldn't be too upset about being snubbed. All of the players who did make it were either drafted highly due to their defensive abilities, or have been in the league long enough to establish themselves as great defenders by reputation.
Camara falls in neither category, but with more experience, should gain the respect to make the first team in the near future.
Evan Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year this year with 35 first-place votes. He was on the second-best team in the NBA and is well-renowned for his elite switchability and length at the power forward spot. That was a big reason he was selected fourth overall.
Dyson Daniels was selected eighth overall, mainly due to his great size as a combo guard. He was the perfect fit next to Trae Young given his size and length next to a smaller-offensive guard, and he put up a whopping three steals a game.
Amen Thompson was selected fourth overall in 2023 for similar reasons to Daniels. He has guard abilities but elite size and length, making him a great fit on almost any team.
As the 52nd pick in the draft, Camara falls in line more with Draymond Green and Lu Dort, but with less experience. However, those two players should give him hope he can make a first team soon given his similar journey of being a second round pick who prides himself on defense.
