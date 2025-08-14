Blazers’ $134.4 Million All-Star Linked to East Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to make the decision to trade for Jrue Holiday for the second time a few weeks ago. He was briefly in Portland before being rerouted to the Boston Celtics.
Holiday was brought in to help a young team. He is the veteran presence on a team that doesn't have any guys who have experience winning a title. Portland is expecting to contend for a playoff spot next year.
More news: Former Blazers Star Slammed by International Coach — ‘Out of Shape and Can Barely Run’
They might not be holding onto Holiday for too much longer, though. ClutchPoints' Caleb Nixon has Holiday linked to an old friend who is trying to win a championship.
The Trail Blazers could consider trading Jrue Holiday back to the Bucks
The Blazers could decide to trade Holiday back to Milwaukee if they decide that the backcourt is going to be too crowded this season. Damian Lillard is going to be back on the court next year.
Milwaukee is desperate to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. Bringing Holiday back would certainly make him happy since he never wanted Holiday to be traded away in the first place.
More news: Former Blazers Guard Issues Personal Request to President Donald Trump
Holiday was brought to Portland to give the team some leadership as they push for a playoff spot in what will be a loaded Western Conference. They are going to need all of the help they can get.
Milwaukee doesn't have much that it can give Portland in return for Holiday. though. They have almost no assets, especially in the form of first-round picks, that are valuable.
The Portland Trail Blazers likely won't move Jrue Holiday unless he demands a trade
There is no incentive for the Blazers to move Holiday unless he claims that he won't play at all in Portland. He's at the end of his career, so he likely wants to compete for a title.
Next season, he has a better shot at doing that with Lillard returning to the court. Once he's back, the team should have a better handle on the progression of the young guys and how feasible it is to compete for a playoff spot.
This past season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
Latest Trail Blazers news
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.