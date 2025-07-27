Blazers' $160 Million Signing Named Team's Biggest Mistake
The Portland Trail Blazers have generally been a well-run organization. They are a small-market team that has to improve the team via trade or with the draft.
Portland has to take some big swings because of the fact that it is not a team players see as a free agent destination. That includes trading for forward Jerami Grant a few years ago.
Grant was brought in before the start of the 2022-23 season. After that season, the Blazers gave him a five-year deal worth $160 million, which has ended up being a massive mistake.
More news: Blazers GM Says This Season is 'Winning Time' For Portland
This mistake was named as their biggest one since the year 2000, according to ESPN's Zach Kram. Grant had the worst season of his career this past year, which makes things even worse.
Kram did not hold back on his criticism of the move.
"Two years later, Grant's production has cratered -- shooting a career-worst 37% from the field last season -- and he has fallen behind the much younger Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara in Portland's perimeter pecking order," Kram wrote.
The Trail Blazers have tried to find a trade partner to unload Grant, but they missed the boat during the trade deadline. That was the best time to get rid of their issue.
Instead, Grant will be on the roster next season. He likely will still start, but that could change if he's not going to produce at an acceptable level. He has to figure out a way to be a better offensive player.
More news: NBA Insider Questioning Blazers' Damian Lillard Signing, Direction of Franchise
Unfortunately for the Blazers, Grant still has $102.6 million he is owed over the next three seasons. They aren't going to get any relief from this contract anytime soon.
Perhaps the fact that the Blazers traded for two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and signed nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard, both 35, will motivate Grant to play better and try a little harder when he is out there on the court.
Grant's motivation level has been a big problem since he has been in Portland. The Blazers are hoping that this season can change his mentality.
This past season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in just 47 games played.
More news: Nikola Jokic Heaps Praise on Blazers' Yang Hansen, Responds to His Request
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.