NBA Insider Questioning Blazers' Damian Lillard Signing, Direction of Franchise
Damian Lillard decided to come back home to Portland after two disappointing seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a free agent for the first time in his career and decided to head back home.
Portland brought him back on a three-year deal worth $42 million. He also has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he won't get moved again unless he is the one demanding it.
While the Trail Blazers are thrilled to have their franchise icon back in a Portland uniform, one NBA insider doesn't believe it was such a good move.
John Hollinger of The Athletic questions that this is the right move for the Trail Blazers, and even questions the direction of the franchise moving forward ,following the signing.
"Between the impending sale of the team, the Lillard move, and the surprise selection of Chinese center Yang Hansen in the first round of June’s draft, a lot of the conversation in Vegas was about whether the Blazers are making purely basketball decisions right now. How much does the optics for a potential buyer influence the basketball choices?"
The Blazers are currently for sale, so they have to get that piece of their organization figured out relatively soon. Still, these decisions weren't made to increase their value in any sale.
Hansen has shown some real skills at the center position during his Summer League performances. If he can improve his foot speed, he could end up being a real prize for Portland.
Lillard was an All-Star this season for the Bucks, so he is still a really good player. Of course, the torn Achilles certainly changes what his future could look like at his age.
Still, it's a worthwhile deal to bring back a player who is beloved in the city and a really good offensive player. The Blazers need someone who can put the ball in the hoop.
Lillard doesn't care about the outside narrative. He only cares about rehabbing his injury the best he can so that he can return as the same player he once was.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
