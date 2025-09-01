Blazers Have Key Decision to Make on Young Star Before Start of Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have a critical decision to make on a young star ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.
Portland has had a bit of a head-scratching summer.
The Trail Blazers traded away score-first combo guard Anfernee Simons, who's on an expiring $27.7 million contract, to the Boston Celtics in exchange for the pricier, older Jrue Holiday.
Holiday, a two-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Teamer, will shore up Portland's backcourt defense, yes. But he also clogs up the club's backcourt rotation, as he'll likely cut into the minutes of young former lottery pick guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.
But the 6-foot-4 UCLA product is also nine years Simons' senior, and Portland's physical of Holiday revealed some healthy issues that compelled the Trail Blazers front office to not include the two second-round draft picks that were initially being sent out to the Celtics as part of the deal. The 35-year-old is owed across the next three years.
Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, who along with head coach Chauncey Billups was extended after a solid finish to their 2024-26 season, opted to buy starting center Deandre Ayton out of the final year of his deal, as well. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on the heels of a 50-win season, and will now supplant freshly-demoted big man Jaxson Hayes.
Portland shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is eligible for an extension on his rookie-scale contract this offseason, before Oct. 20.
This story will be updated...
