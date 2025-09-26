Blazers All-Star Linked to Rockets in Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Portland Trail Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday so that they would have a veteran presence on what is still a very young team. They wanted someone who has won a championship to help teach the young guys what is needed.
Holiday was with the Trail Blazers briefly, a couple of seasons ago, before he was rerouted to the Celtics. Now it looks like the Blazers actually want him on the roster to play for them.
Despite that, one team might consider trying to make a move to trade for him after their own starting point suffered a devastating injury.
More news: Blazers' Major Offseason Trade Slammed by Multiple Insiders
The Rockets could try to trade for Jrue Holiday
After Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL, the Rockets are looking for a new point guard. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports thinks that the Rockets should look into a trade for Jrue Holiday to fill that hole.
"Holiday would be perfect for the Rockets for all the same reasons White would be, only he's probably a lot more gettable. There's a reason for that. Holiday is an older, worse player than White and he's on a worse contract to boot. Houston might regret the deal two years or even one year from now, but with Durant about to turn 37, this is right now time in Houston."
The Rockets were the second seed in the West last year, and they got older this season. That means that Houston is hoping they win right away, so a deal for Holiday would make sense.
More news: Blazers Called Out By NBA Insider Over Disappointing Offseason
The Trail Blazers would likely need a young player and a draft pick to part ways with Holiday
Holiday would make more sense with the Rockets than he does with the Blazers, since the Rockets have a better chance of winning a championship. Holiday would fit well with the rest of the roster, too.
This would also give the Blazers a chance to get out of Holiday's contract, which still pays him $105 million over the next three years. It might be a deal that works out for both teams.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.