Blazers' Major Offseason Trade Slammed by Multiple Insiders
The Portland Trail Blazers have flown a bit under the radar this summer, but one of their key moves has come under recent scrutiny.
In a panel of 20 ESPN NBA insiders, scribe Tim Bontemps reports that three considered Portland's deal for Jrue Holiday to be the single-worst move of the offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans' outrageous decision to trade away an unprotected first-round pick received the most votes, with 11, as the worst offseason move. Three insiders considered the Phoenix Suns' decision to waive and stretch pricey guard Bradley Beal's remaining money to be the most problematic deal.
The Indiana Pacers' loss of free agent 3-and-D starting center free agent Myles Turner, Phoenix's trade of two picks for Mark Williams, and the Sacramento Kings' $44.4 million free agency signing of Dennis Schröder also earned votes.
The Pelicans sending out an unprotected swap in the next year to move up 10 spots back in June's draft took the top spot handily, but the two other moves to receive more than a single vote were Portland trading for Jrue Holiday and the Suns choosing to waive and stretch the nearly $100 million on Bradley Beal's contract.
"I just don't get what they are trying to do," a West assistant coach said of the deal. "You can't get enough time for all of their guards."
This story will be updated...