Blazers Called Out By NBA Insider Over Disappointing Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers didn't have a massive overhaul of the roster this summer. They really only made a few moves as they head into this season, although those moves were meaningful.
Buying out Deandre Ayton was the most impactful move this season that the Blazers made. He was hardly available to play in games this year, and even then, he wasn't playing up to his prior standards.
More news: Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reveals Unfortunate Reason All-Star Teammate Left Portland
Portland also brought Damian Lillard back and traded for Jrue Holiday in moves to fortify the backcourt. Despite this, not everyone was impressed with the moves they made.
One Executive Believes the Trail Blazers Had the Worst Offseason
In a poll sent out by ESPN to executives, coaches and scouts around the league, one executive thought that the Blazers had the worst offseason of anyone in the league. They received one vote for that.
The Pelicans received the most votes in that category, receiving nine. The Suns were second with four votes, while the Kings were third with two votes. Portland, Chicago, Memphis, Philly, and the Lakers all received one.
More news: Blazers' Damian Lillard Reveals Plan for New GM Role with Alma Mater
It's surprising that someone would pick the Blazers for the lack of options that were out there. Portland seemingly did the best it could with what it could.
Perhaps that executive didn't like the fact that the Blazers traded a young Anfernee Simons for an aging Holiday. They also failed to trade Ayton, opting to buy him out when they couldn't find any takers.
The Trail Blazers Are Looking to Prove Everyone Wrong This Year
Portland is hoping to prove everyone wrong this season and make a run at the playoffs. That is their stated goal for this season, even though they still have a very young team.
Making the playoffs would be a nice step for a team that is still rebuilding. They want to get those young guys some postseason experience before Lillard comes back in the 2026-27 season.
Once Lillard is able to return, they fully expect to not just make the playoffs, but potentially make some noise once they get there. That is their plan at this point.
Making the playoffs would certainly prove this executive wrong in their assessment of the offseason.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.