Blazers' Anfernee Simons Breaks Silence After Sudden Exit
Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons released his first statement since getting traded away from the team over the NBA offseason.
Simons was traded to the Boston Celtics while the Blazers got Jrue Holiday. The move doesn't come out of nowhere since Simons is an expiring contract who is eating minutes from prospect Scoot Henderson.
There were several rumors and reports indicating that Portland was shopping Simons around the league.
The league's moratorium period is now up and the trade was finalized, ending Simons' seven year stint with the Blazers.
"I appreciate you for bringing in a 19 year old who never left Florida all the way across the country. Took me a few years to get comfortable but eventually became home. My time here I went from a kid to a man," Simons posted on Instagram.
"To all my teammates and coaches since my rookie year, I appreciate y’all for making great memories, relationships, and making me feel comfortable. Thank you to everybody in the front office for the support as well. To the fans I appreciate you guys support through the ups and downs.
"God doesn’t give us challenges or changes we can’t handle. A new journey begins but the goals remain the same."
Simons averaged 15 points per game with Portland, along with 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds. His first three seasons, the 26-year-old played off the bench for the most part, but he started getting into the lineup in the 2021-2022 season.
Since Damian Lillard left the Blazers, Simons has been the team's best player — scoring at a high volume and creating offense for others.
As his usage has gone up, Simons continued to improve — but his defensive limitations and poor roster fit made him available for trade.
