Blazers, Celtics Make Major Change to Jrue Holiday Trade After Reviewing Medicals
The Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics have altered the trade that is bringing Jrue Holiday to Rip City in exchange for Anfernee SImons and two second-round picks.
The Blazers, after reviewing Holiday's medicals, found enough to warrant them removing the second-round picks from the deal. The trade is now a straight swap of the guards.
Holiday is healthy enough to work out over the summer and prepare for the start of training camp in September. Nevertheless, the Blazers will be able to keep the second-round picks.
Simons is entering the final year of his four-year, $100 million deal, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.
He has pieced together a solid run for the Blazers over the last few seasons, and is averaging 19.9 points per game on 43.6% shooting since the start of the 2021-22 season.
Holiday has two seasons left on his contract, in addition to a $37.2 million player option for the 2027-28 season, when he will be 37 years old. Though his production dipped in 2024-25 and he didn't make an All-Defensive team for the first time since 2019-20, Holiday is still an established defender and a former All-Star who could be massively important to a young, inexperienced Blazers roster.
The Blazers retaining their draft capital is of huge importance for the remainder of their offseason, as they will be able use those picks to bring more depth to the roster if they see fit.
