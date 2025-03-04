Blazers Listed as Potential Trade Suitors For Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin This Summer
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in the offseason. They are still trying to make a push for the playoffs this season.
Currently, the Blazers are just four games behind the tenth spot, which would put them in the play-in game. While that doesn't seem like a lot, Portland has had some problems making up ground.
They sit 12th in the standings after being stuck in 13th for quite a while. The Blazers have won five of of their last six games, only falling to the Cavs.
If they don't make the playoffs this season, the Blazers are going to have to make some hard decisions. They have a lot of guys who they could move.
After not making a single move at the trade deadline, failing in their pursuit of the playoffs would likely mean some big changes are coming.
Bleacher Report thinks one of those changes could be for them to go after Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin is a young forward for the Indiana Pacers.
Adding Mathurin would make sense for them if they decide to part ways with Jerami Grant. Mathurin is due for a contract extension this summer.
The Pacers could be in for a cap crunch if they decide to bring back Myles Turner. That could end up meaning that they decide to move someone in order to sign him.
Mathurin is a pure scorer who could really help Portland. The problem is that the Blazers don't have any assets that the Pacers would like more than Mathurin.
Portland is still trying to figure out what their plan is going to be for the future. Mathurin straddles the line between being a young player and someone who is proven.
Mathurin would require a new contract after next season, so the Trail Blazers have to be willing to pay him if they want to trade for him.
So far this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
