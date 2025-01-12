Blazers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Anfernee Simons Get Moved For Star
As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers will have more of a target on them. Portland is expected to be one of the more active teams around the NBA at the deadline as they have multiple pieces that could entice opposing teams.
The Trail Blazers have been trying to be more competitive this season but with the playoffs unlikely, they could heavily be sellers. In this new trade situation, the Trail Blazers made the decision to move guard Anfernee Simons for a nice haul.
Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like. The deal would be between the Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Clippers.
Trail Blazers receive: Julius Randle, Nah'Shon Hyland, a 2025 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Clippers receive: Matisse Thybulle
Timberwolves receive: Anfernee Simons and Mo Bamba
Moving on from Simons wouldn't be easy as he has built up a nice reputation in Portland but this deal could help elevate the Trail Blazers. Portland would get a few extra draft picks to work with as well as a scoring forward in Randle.
Randle could fit in nicely alongside this Trail Blazers team and give them another piece to their rebuild. Portland has been looking to trade veteran forward Jerami Grant as well so Randle could be some insurance in case they do move Grant.
On the year, Randle has averaged 19.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Randle is a pure scorer and could help take some of the load off the other guards in the backcourt for Portland.
Simons would head to Minnesota where he could give them a massive boost offensively. Alongside Anthony Edwards, Simons could be a starter in smaller lineups or the sixth man for this Timberwolves team.
This trade could be a win-win for each side but the availability of Randle remains the question. Minnesota just acquired him this offseason so they may not be ready to give up on the experiment just yet.
This is just one idea for the Trail Blazers ahead of the deadline and we could see them make a few moves in all possibility.
More Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Blazers
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat
Blockbuster Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland