Blazers Center Signing Overseas With Spanish Basketball League
Former Portland Trail Blazers center George Conditt IV has signed a deal with the CB Gran Canaria, a Liga ACB team in Spain.
Conditt IV caught up with his new team and expressed his excitement about joining the Gran Canaria.
“I am looking forward to being part of the team. The club has a great basketball history. I had the chance to play against you three years ago when you won the EuroCup. I love the island and the atmosphere you have here.”
“It’s a great opportunity for me and a great opportunity for Gran Canaria. As a team, we’re going to do everything we have to do to win. I like to always be involved in victories, always.”
“I spoke to Jim Moran. It’s funny because in Portland we used to talk a lot about how he was in Gran Canaria and how much fun he had here. Now, I’ll call him up at some point when I go to the arena and I can show him his jersey. He’s my man.”
"I'll bring energy on defense and offense, being a threat in the pick-and-roll , making sure I attack the rim and help the guards get assists. I'm looking forward to playing with them."
Conditt IV recently participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Puerto Rico. He was a member of the 12-person team, and although he and his team didn't collect a win in the Group phase, he represented his country proudly. Conditt IV and Puerto Rico were a part of Group C, and it was not kind to them. They were in a tough group highlighted by South Sudan, Serbia, and the favorites and eventual gold medal winners, Team USA.
In the Olympic qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico, Conditt IV averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds,m 1.0 assists, and 0.5 blocks while shooting 61.3 percent from the field and averaging 23.8 minutes per game.
Conditt IV became the fifth player to attend Iowa State University and play in the Olympics; the other four players were Raul Duarte of Peru, Jeff Grayer of the U.S., Tony Rampton of New Zealand, and Tyrese Haliburton of the U.S.
The 23-year-old agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in early Sept. 2024. He later signed with the Blazers a month after signing the Exhibit 10 deal but was waived a week and a half later.
He then joined the Rip City Remiz of the NBA G League.
Conditt IV averaged 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 34 games.
More Trail Blazers: Traded Former Trail Blazers Star Explains Why He Still Lives in Portland