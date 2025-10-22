Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Delivers Injury Updates on 2 Stars Ahead of Season Opener
The Portland Trail Blazers received positive news regarding two starting players ahead of their opening night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Starting small forward Deni Avdija (upper back stiffness) and starting power forward Toumani Camara (right knee soreness) returned to Trail Blazers practice on Monday and have been cleared to play Wednesday night, according to Joe Freeman of the Oregonian and OregonLive.
"I feel really prepared," Avdija said ahead of opening night. "We had a good training camp. I think we did a good job, me in particularly, I feel great. Especially after a nice EuroBasket that got me in rhythm a little bit. And, with that said, I'm excited. I'm ready to win, I'm ready to show off for the fans a little bit, be with my teammates and share the court."
Avdija said he was still dealing with some soreness in his back but that the injury won't stop him from playing on opening night.
In addition, a key role players is showing progress as he returns from a knee injury. Shooting guard Matisse Thybulle (knee) was a full participant in practice this week and has been cleared to play on Wednesday.
While much of the recent Trail Blazers' injury news is positive, one negative update comes regarding the availability of center Robert Williams. Williams is listed as out on the Trail Blazers injury report with a designation of "return to competitive reconditioning."
"You know it's tough," Williams said at media day. "Injuries aren't easy for anyone. As soon as I'm back on the court, moving and feeling like my old self, it goes away. I've been through a couple [of] injuries. I know the ins and outs. I learned that you can't do it alone. That's when you start going the other way."
While Williams won't be available Wednesday night, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said the center participated in practice Monday, a positive sign for his eventual return to the court.
As they continue to get healthy, Billups emphasized the importance of having a breadth of options off the bench.
“The way that we play, we’ve got to play more people,” Billups said. “Because we’re going to be playing so fast. Hopefully we’re going to be picking up pressure and our guys are going to get tired. And let’s be honest, nobody is their normal self when they’re really tired.”
