Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Facing Big Decision Heading Into Season
The Portland Trail Blazers ended last season with one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. After a rough start, it was nice to see them put together a good run.
Still, it wasn't quite enough to make the playoffs.
They fell just short of the play-in tournament after a respectable midseason turnaround. They were noticeably inactive at the trade deadline, however. The Trail Blazers now appear poised to at least try to make the playoffs this year.
In order to do that, head coach Chauncey Billups needs to have some guys step up in the starting lineup. Who in that starting lineup is a tough decision Billups needs to make.
The Trail Blazers have a few different options to put in the starting lineup
Billups has a tough decision with the starting lineup, even if his choice of starting point guard became easier with Scoot Henderson now injured. Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report notes there are several questions that need to be answered.
"It's probably safe to pencil Holiday in at point guard now that Henderson is out, and Donovan Clingan will almost certainly start at center," Highkin writes. "The other three spots could go a few different ways."
He believes that there is now only one spot in the starting lineup that is still up for grabs.
"It's tough to see Camara and Avdija not starting, considering they were the Blazers' two best players for most of last season," Highkin notes. "But both of them can play multiple positions, so there are a few possibilities for how Billups can put the pieces together."
The Trail Blazers might not start Jerami Grant this season
It was clearly a mistake to sign Grant to the contract extension that they did. They weren't able to find any trade partners for him in the offseason, which shows how much his value has fallen.
Unless Grant can prove that he will increase his effort and actually be available enough to play in more games, the Blazers might be better off bringing him off the bench.
Whoever Billups decides to start is going to have a lot of freedom to make mistakes as this team continues to grow. They are still trying to determine who's going to be a star on this roster.
