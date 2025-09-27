Blazers' Damian Lillard Reveals When He'll Return From Achilles Tear
The Portland Trail Blazers were very happy to have the opportunity to bring Damian Lillard back home. He was waived by the Bucks in order to make room for Myles Turner this summer.
The Blazers signed Lillard to a three-year deal, so now he will get to finish his career where it all began. Unfortunately, he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
More news: Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Has Ambitious Goal This Season
Lillard suffered that tear in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers. He recently told everyone when he will officially return from that injury.
While speaking on the iSpeed Show, Lillard talked about when he will return from his injury. He made it pretty clear that it won't be this season.
"S---, probably the start of next season. That Achilles, you can't f--- around with that. I just got to get all the way right. I'm going to be on the sideline, bro. I'm coaching this year," Lillard said.
Lillard is making sure that everyone knows that he will be taking it easy while returning from such a serious injury, especially at his age. This is the kind of injury that can end someone's career.
More news: Blazers Called Out By NBA Insider Over Disappointing Offseason
The Trail Blazers don't really have a shot to win anything of consequence this season anyway, so it doesn't make sense for Lillard to rush back from a torn Achilles.
Even though the Blazers want to make the playoffs this season, it makes sense for them to make sure Lillard is fully healthy before he comes back, especially at the age of 35.
The Trail Blazers will not rush Damian Lillard back
Portland has aspirations of not only making the playoffs next year when Lillard comes back, but actually winning some games once they get there. They believe he'll make a world of difference.
Lillard will be on the sidelines, cheering the team on during all of their games, doing what he can to help the team win from the bench. He will provide some veteran leadership to a young roster, as well.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.