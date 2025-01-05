Blazers' Chauncey Billups' 'Heart Stopped' on Damian Lillard Final Shot vs Bucks
The Portland Trail Blazers earned a massive upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to improve their record to 12-22. Portland fought until the very end over a tough Bucks team on the road and found a way to come out on top.
But in the final moments of the game, the Bucks had a chance to tie the game to send it to overtime. Old friend Damian Lillard took the game-tying 3-pointer but it fell short.
After the fact, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups revealed how scared he was when the ball left Lillard's hands.
“I didn’t like Dame getting his shot off at the end of the game,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters at the Fiserv Forum. “Of course, my heart stopped for a second. I’ve seen that movie way too many times.”
Over the years, Lillard has become known for his clutch shot-making abilities and Portland knows all about that. This time the ball didn't favor the star guard and instead gave the Trail Blazers a massive win on the road.
“When I rose up it felt good coming out of my hands,” Lillard said. “I actually thought it was going to go in. And I felt him hit my legs. So, I was like, if this could be a four-point play, this might be game.”
The Trail Blazers used a total team effort to take down the Bucks and they reminded everyone of how dangerous they can be. While Portland isn't likely to make a playoff run, games like this do give the team some hope for the future.
The Trail Blazers stay out on the road for the next few games, with matchups coming against the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans. If they can grab both contests, it could set this team up for a possible run toward the Play-In tournament.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Trail Blazers will need to decide whether they want to be sellers. Many have expected them to trade away some of the more veteran players on the roster but with the playoffs possibly in sight, those plans could change.
It remains to be seen but this win over Milwaukee was a strong start.
