Blazers Forward Still Looking to Potential Playoff Push Despite Struggles
The Portland Trail Blazers have not been very good this season. They sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the tenth spot, which is the last play-in spot.
It looks like the Blazers are destined to be sellers at the trade deadline next month. Teams are already circling around Jerami Grant to see how much he will cost to get in a trade. Anfernee Simons could be on the move too, for the right price. Quite frankly, there aren't a lot of players who should be untouchable.
Yet, players and coaches around the team are still holding out hope that they can make a run at the playoffs. That is a very lofty goal as they just started a five-game road trip, in which they lost their first game against the Lakers. They have four more games against the Bucks, Pistons, Pelicans, and Mavs.
Players are still keeping the goal to make the playoffs alive. Toumani Camara still thinks they can make a run.
“I can see after this practice that everybody still has a good head on their shoulders,” Camara said. “I mean, we still have a lot of basketball to play. So, we’re trying to stay motivated. Stay positive. I think everybody’s in a good place right now.”
These players are all professionals, so it makes sense that they have their goals still set on winning as many games as possible. It's also not reasonable to expect for them to play well enough in the next few months to make a serious run at making the playoffs.
Not only would it be foolish to expect that, but it would be foolish for the franchise to want that to happen. They would be in a better situation for them to continue to lose games to increase their lottery odds. Landing Cooper Flagg is their best chance at turning the fortunes of the franchise around.
If this five-game road trip continues to go poorly, there could be a fire sale happening in Portland. That could be the final nail in the coffin of their season. That would thrust them to see how much they can get for some of their most valuable assets, including Jerami Grant.
