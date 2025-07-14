Picture of Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Going Viral From Summer League
A photo posted by the Portland Trail Blazers featuring the team's first round draft pick is going viral on the internet over the hidden message.
The Blazers are in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League showcase which features a first look at promising rookies.
For the first time, fans get a chance to see center Yang Hansen playing for the Blazers in Vegas. He was drafted with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Portland's social media made a cheeky post on X which features Yang walking out of the tunnel alongside a photo of center Nikola Jokic.
Hansen was compared by some draft experts to Jokic because of his impressive vision and playmaking ability as a big man. Jokic is one of the best passers in the league who serves as the main creator for the Denver Nuggets.
During his time in China, Hansen flashed his own playmaking chops, dishing out passes all over the court.
He averaged 3.5 assists per game in his two season overseas, a high number for a center. He also collected 10.7 rebounds and scored 15.8 points on average.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, a Nuggets sourced told the reporter that Hansen was "Chinese Jokic."
Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressed the comparison during a press conference after the draft.
“Nobody’s Jokic,” Cronin told Bill Oram of Oregon Live. “Those are big shoes to fill. But as far as his ability to pass the ball, there’s not too many his size that can do it like he does.”
Jokic is arguably the best basketball player on the planet right now, generating offense in a system built entire around him. The Nuggets almost beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs through Jokic playing at a high level.
While Hansen is unlikely to reach the heights of Jokic, he has shown potential to become something special, though he still hasn't faced the whole NBA competition and speed.
