Blazers Could Go After Former Lakers Guard in Free Agency
The Portland Trail Blazers could very well be in the market for some point guard depth this offseason.
While Scoot Henderson is entrenched in the rotation as a potential building block, Anfernee Simons has become the focus of much trade talk. The combo guard has one year remaining on his deal, and with Shaedon Sharpe coming up on an extension soon, the Blazers could look to offload Simons before he becomes a free agent.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Top 5 Realistic Stars Trail Blazers Could Trade For
Portland would likely aim to bring in a veteran presence should Simons be dealt to another team. The roster as a whole is quite young, and Henderson has not yet proven to be entirely consistent as a nightly performer.
When scouring the list of potential free agents, experienced guard Dennis Schroder appears to be a very intriguing option.
Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and most recently the Detroit Pistons, Schroder will be out on the market presumably searching for a new home.
For whatever reason, he's been unable to truly latch onto a situation where Schroder can find a long-term home. This is despite the fact that he's been a far more productive player than people probably realize. Sans his rookie year, Schroder has averaged double-figures in each of the last 11 years. He's a quick, dynamic player who plays the game with palpable confidence.
He's also the type of guy who's played in all sorts of situations, whether it be with playoff squads or teams in a real rebuild. Portland falls somewhere in the middle, though the Blazers aren't far off from being a real threat to the play-in round.
Schroder was quite good with Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. Coming off the bench, he averaged 12.7 PPG on 49.1 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent from three. Even though he's been in the league for more than a decade, Schroder is still only 31 years of age.
Throw him on this Portland team and he'll at the very least offer production off the bench. Schroder is still good enough to offer the spot-start at the point guard position as well. Even more enticing for Portland, Schroder probably won't cost all that much.
More Portland Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Ownership Officially Announces Plan to Sell Team
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Blazers Star Shaedon Sharpe Reveals Major Summer Goal
Blazers Star's Viral Dunk Named Best of NBA Season
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.