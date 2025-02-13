Blazers Could Go After Veteran Guard on Buyout Market
The Portland Trail Blazers have decided that they are going to try to make the playoffs this season. They made that statement after not making a move at the trade deadline.
Whether or not that is a good idea remains to be seen. They did have a run of strong play, winning ten of eleven games in the lead up to the trade deadline.
Since that run, they have lost three straight games right before the All-Star break. They are now 5.5 games behind the final play-in spot.
Still, the Blazers have no choice but to pursue that since they are so far ahead of the top four in the lottery odds. They're ten games better than the fourth-worst team in the league.
With that being the case, the Trail Blazers could use some help. There are some players who could be on their radar in the buyout market.
Josh Richardson could be one player that they would be interested in. Richardson was recently bought out by the Jazz and is someone who could be pursued by multiple teams.
Because Richardson is so cheap, multiple teams who are looking to make a run could reach out to him in the hopes of signing him. That could leave the Blazers in a tough spot.
Richardson is someone who can help handle the ball and play solid defense. He's a decent 3-point shooter as well, so he would fit well with the Blazers.
Portland needs a veteran guy who can play in the backcourt. While they have too many guards already, they need a steadying presence who can play some defense.
The Blazers are running out of time to catch the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are now going to be getting some rest during the All-Star break to recalibrate.
During this time period, they will be looking at some options in the buyout market to help them in their pursuit. If they could get someone like Richardson, they might be able to play more steady basketball at the end of the year.
Richardson is averaging four points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists so far this season.
