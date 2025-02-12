Blazers' Deandre Ayton Will Be Out for Significant Time with Calf Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their top center, Deandre Ayton, for a significant amount of time.
Ayton will be reevaluated in four weeks with a left calf strain.
Blazers' insider Sean Highkin shared via X.
Ayton suffered what looked like a non-contact injury, and he immediately reached for his calf before going to the bench during the loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
This is a massive loss for the Blazers, who have been playing great basketball as of late. The injury will likely sideline him until March 15.
The Trail Blazers are unlikely to be playing for much by that point, so he could miss additional time.
Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan will pick up the slack in the meantime, and Robert Williams (knee) could emerge as some depth help behind Clingan.
Prior to the news, Ayton was ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets due to the calf strain injury.
Ayton finished his last game with 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and one block across 19 minutes.
The Blazers center missed time prior to the injury and has played in 40 games during the season. In his time on the court, Ayton was solid, averaging 14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.
The 26-year-old is in his second year in Portland after being traded from the Phoenix Suns as part of a three-team trade centered around Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft. Hailing from the Bahamas, Ayton made a name for himself in the college scene, attending the Univerity of Arizona.
He is in his seventh season in the league and was named to the 2019 NBA All-Rookie First Team. Ayton finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018-19.
In Ayton's NBA career, he is a career 16.4 points per game scorer, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1,0 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the charity stripe.
More Blazers: Deandre Ayton Injury Status for Blazers vs Nuggets
Joe Cronin Reveals Blazers Were 'Close' on Few Trades Before Deadline Expired
Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.