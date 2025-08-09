Why Haven't Blazers Sold to New Owner? Insider Answers
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a big transition. Not only are they trying to transition into a team that can make the playoffs on the court, but they are also looking to change their ownership.
Paul Allen died back in 2018, and the Trail Blazers have been looking for a new ownership group to take over since then. Jody Allen, his widow, has been running the team.
It's now starting to approach a decade since Allen's death, and the team still hasn't been sold. What has been taking the franchise so long?
Determining Why The Trail Blazers Haven't Sold to a New Owner Yet
Part of the reason why the Blazers have not been sold yet is the fact that Jody Allen has to generate revenue by selling both the Blazers and the Seahawks, according to Paul Allen's will.
The main reason is that Jody Allen hasn't wanted to sell the team up to this point, despite multiple offers for both franchises. She has been reluctant to do so, despite her husband putting it in his will.
Now, she is finally deciding to sell as the NBA has been working through all of the legal issues. She is still dragging her feet a bit, although the sale is expected to happen sometime this season.
There's a chance that the sale won't be finalized until next offseason because of how long these deals take to get through the voting process with the Board of Governors.
Portland has no shortage of suitors, so there shouldn't be a problem selling the team. The value of the team has continued to skyrocket, especially with other franchises getting sold for big bucks in recent years.
The roster isn't concerned with this issue right now. They are only focused on improving on last year and contending for a playoff spot. Becoming a playoff team is their top priority.
What the Blazers eventually go for will be determined by the ownership group's willingness to also pay for a new arena. Whoever buys the team will likely want a new arena instead of staying in the Moday Center for too much longer.
